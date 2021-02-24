Gautam Gambhir Shows Rare Fun Side In KKR Throwback Video, Fans Nostalgic: WATCH

Former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir's stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders proved to be a highly successful one. After their underwhelming performances in the initial seasons of the Indian Premier League, the side managed to clinch two championships under the leadership of Gambhir in 2012 and 2014. Known to be a fiery on-field campaigner, the left-hander surprised fans with a special throwback video where he is seen having a good time with his KKR teammates.

Gautam Gambhir woos fans by sharing a fun video from his KKR days

Gautam Gambhir had established himself as a prominent batter in the Indian Premier League, and his exploits with the bat fetched him over â‚¹11 crore back in 2011. The dynamic southpaw went on to prove his mettle as a captain as well, and the KKR side reaped dividends from his aggressive approach. Gambhir contributed significantly to the success of the franchise, both as a leader, as well as a batsman. Moreover, he was also instrumental in roping several notable players, including Sunil Narine, who to date continue to be the core members of the team.

The former KKR skipper also shared a great camaraderie with his teammates, and that also is one of the reasons for their success. Gautam Gambhir recently took to his Instagram account to share a video from his KKR days. Along with the left-hander, Umesh Yadav and Robin Uthappa were also seen enjoying themselves in a pool.

Fans react to Gautam Gambhir's video

Gautam Gambhir net worth figure

According to Kreedon.com, the Gautam Gambhir net worth figure stands at â‚¹145 crore. The Gautam Gambhir net worth comprises of his income from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricketer. Gautam Gambhir draws a monthly salary of â‚¹50,000 for serving as a Member of Parliament. The 39-year-old is also the head of his constituency in Delhi and hence makes an additional â‚¹45,000 per month. The ex-cricketer also has had associations with brands such as Royal Stag, Hero, Red Bull, Reebok and many more and is believed to have pocketed a handsome amount for the same.

IPL 2021: KKR team 2021

KKR players retained: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Tim Seifert.

KKR players purchased in IPL 2021 auction: Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson and Vaibhav Arora.

