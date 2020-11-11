Sachin Tendulkar Posts Funny Celebration GIF After Mumbai's Dream11 IPL Win: Watch

Mumbai franchise continued their dominance in the Dream11 Indian Premier League as they won a record fifth title after beating Delhi in the Dream11 IPL final by five wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. In doing so, the Dream11 IPL 2020 champions became the second IPL team to defend their title after Chennai who did it in 2011. With their win over Delhi, the Mumbai IPL title wins count has gone up to five.

Mumbai vs Delhi winner: Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Mumbai's win in unique way

Twitter erupted after Mumbai's Dream11 IPL 2020 title win over Delhi. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the Mumbai outfit for their dominant and ruthless brand of cricket throughout the tournament. Former Mumbai player and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was also delighted with Mumbai's win. The 'Master Blaster' took to Twitter and posted a unique GIF where he is seen celebrating Mumbai's triumph in a funny way. He also lauded the Mumbai franchise for their exceptional cricket in the competition.

Coming back to the match, Delhi set a modest target of 157 for Mumbai after choosing to bat first. In response, the Men in Blue got off to a flyer as they raced to 61/1 at the end of the powerplay. Mumbai openers Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma came out with positive intent as they started taking Delhi bowlers to the cleaners from the word go.

The South African was the aggressor between the two as he scored a quickfire 20 off 12 balls to set lay the perfect foundation for the chase. However, he perished in the fifth over as he was caught behind by Rishabh Pant off Marcus Stoinis' bowling.

Rohit held one end and kept the scoreboard ticking by scoring singles and hitting an odd boundary every over. He ensured that Mumbai was always above the required run-rate. The Mumbai skipper formed a 45-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed courtesy of an unfortunate run out.

Rohit soon reached his fifty and got Mumbai closer to victory. However, the right-hander couldn't finish the game for Mumbai as he was dismissed for a well-made 51-ball 68. The winning formalities were completed in the 19th over when Krunal Pandya took a single off Nortje's bowling and helped Mumbai become the Dream11 IPL 2020 champions.

SOURCE: PTI

