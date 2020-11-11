Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Chat Between Mumbai Players Before Final Match In The Team Bus

On Tuesday, Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav revealed how the team spoke about winning the Indian Premier League title twice in a row. Yadav spilled the discussions that happened on the team bus who were on their journey ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020 final.

Mumbai IPL title wins count comes to 5, team breaks odd-even jinx

Until last year, Mumbai had been crowned champions for 4 times. However, none of those title-winning campaigns came in consecutive years. Their victorious campaigns happened in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019 before Tuesday night’s win. They also became the first team to win back-to-back titles for the first time since Chennai Super Kings did it in 2010 and 2011.

Suryakumar Yadav played an instrumental role in helping Mumbai lift the IPL trophy last night. He made the ultimate sacrifice when his skipper Rohit Sharma ran to take a quick single. Yadav, on the other end, was not interested in the same and kept an eye on the ball. It wasn’t too late since Rohit Sharma was almost at the non-striker’s end with a run-out about to occur.

In order to save his skipper’s wicket, Surya sacrificed his wicket to allow his well-set captain to continue his stay on the crease. Ending with 19 runs off 20 balls, Surya received praise and applauds on social media for being the perfect team man.

Mumbai vs Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav speaks after Dream11 IPL 2020 final

In a post-match conversation with the official Dream11 IPL broadcasters, Suryakumar Yadav was quoted as saying: "We had a chat on the bus while going to the stadium about this and we decided that we need to win this title to break the jinx." Yadav also spoke on the importance of planning and the support staff. He mentioned, "Preparations, processes, and routine were important."

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah also commented on the same. "The support staff said that they will take care of preparations, process, and asked us to express ourselves," he said.

Bumrah went on to add how desperate the team was to break the jinx. "Very happy; we have worked hard. We started preparing before others; we worked through the process. We wanted to break the jinx of winning every two years. Very happy as a team. It means a great deal", the fast bowler added.

