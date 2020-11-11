Ravi Shastri Oddly Snubs Sourav Ganguly In Tweet Post Dream11 IPL Final, Netizens Mock Him

It was surely a herculean task to organize the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The successful execution of such a mega competition under such dire circumstances is deemed as exemplary by the cricket pundits. While it required a collective effort to pull off an event of such a grand skill, the head coach of the Indian men's team failed to mention a vital name in his appreciation post on social media.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Ravi Shastri lambasted by netizens

Ravi Shastri took to his Twitter account to commend the organizing team of the Dream11 IPL 2020. The 58-year-old hailed Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Interim CEO of the Board, Hemang Amin. There was absolutely no mention of Sourav Ganguly, who as the BCCI President was instrumental in organizing the cash-rich league this year. This irked netizens and they were vocal about their displeasure as they targeted the Indian coach for missing out on Sourav Ganguly's name.

This guy is so petty and insecure.@RaviShastriOfc you will always be smaller than @SGanguly99

Thank you Dada for arranging such a seamless tournament. — Nirmalya Banerjee (@nbanerjee87) November 10, 2020

What about @SGanguly99 ? Why you want to create controversy dude everyone knows without him it would have not been possible and i hope after this you still be the head coach of India . You are messing with Dada 👴 — Samyak jain (@samyakjain1991) November 10, 2020

And again you deliberately forgot to mention @SGanguly99 , you may have issue with him as a person or as a player, but atleast show some respect to the position he holds in @BCCI . It's always better for you to not making any post after 8 pm. God knows how do you think after 8 — Kundan Mandal (@kundanmandal1) November 10, 2020

Most importantly you forgot to take name of @SGanguly99 who is your boss.I hope it's deliberately done. — Shivendu Rajput (@ShivenduAnand6) November 10, 2020

The man behind of IPL success is @SGanguly99 !! BTW you don’t have guts to tag him and he will make sure to remove your so called Tag from everywhere!! — Keyur Patel (@keyur214munshi) November 10, 2020

I believe @SGanguly99 is one who behind all of such success - Mr Shadtri never believe of Sourav's success right through his career , but he's is a successful sports personality — Nilanjan Roy (@roynilanjan) November 10, 2020

Speculations are rife that Sourav Ganguly and Ravi Shastri do not see eye to eye. Reports of a tiff between the two surfaced when Ravi Shastri interviewed for the post of head coach back in 2016. Sourav Ganguly, who was a part of the Cricket Advisory Committee back then, was not too pleased with Shastri giving the interview via Skype from Thailand and he questioned his seriousness for the job. Whereas Ravi Shastri opined that the former India captain had a personal problem with him.

Mumbai vs Delhi final: Rohit Sharma and co. trump the resilient Delhi side

The defending champions had been in tremendous form this season and their dominant approach meant business. In the finals of the competition as well, they looked utterly confident of clinching the Dream11 IPL 2020 title. Delhi, who were playing their maiden final, rose to the occasion with spirited performances from skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant to guide their team to a fighting score of 156.

Mumbai batsman counter-attacked Delhi's formidable bowling line-up from the onset and put immense pressure on them. Their approach paid dividends, and the team cruised past the target in the 19th over with 6 wickets to spare. The record Mumbai IPL title wins now stand at five. After adding yet another trophy to their cabinet, Rohit Sharma became only the second captain after MS Dhoni to successfully defend his title.

