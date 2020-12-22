Sir Don Bradman's Iconic Baggy Green Cap On 1928 Debut Finally Auctioned Off For $340,000

Sir Don Bradman graced the sport of cricket with his magnificent performances with the bat. The game arguably is yet to witness a player of such caliber who can boast of a nearly flawless record as a batsman. The legendary cricketer's contribution to the sport is unmatched, and he undoubtedly still remains an admirable ambassador of cricket. The record-breaking amount that Sir Donald Bradman's Baggy Green cap garnered in an auction is a testimony of the immense popularity that the Australian enjoys to date.

Bradman Baggy Green cap auctioned for a record price

Cricket enthusiasts across the world are often drawn towards such possessions and often tend to bid huge amounts for such memorabilia. Hence, when it comes to the Baggy Green cap of the most celebrated batsman of the sport, the price was expected to shatter all the previous records. The prediction proved to be true, and bids poured in for the prized possession.

Bradman was a part of the Australian team for 20 years and proved to be a sensational campaigner for the side. The cricketer debuted in the year 1928 against England, and the same Baggy Green cap was auctioned recently. Interestingly, the batsman had passed on the prestigious cap to a family friend. Peter Dunham received the cap as a gift in the year 1959.

Australian businessman, Peter Freedman has now bought the first-ever Sir Don Bradman Baggy Green cap for a humongous price of ₹2.51 crore ($391,500). Peter Freedman is the founder and chairman of Rode microphones. The piece of memorabilia is surely a lucrative one for an ardent cricket fan.

Shane Warne Baggy Green cap auction vs Bradman Baggy Green cap auction

Australia's legendary spinner, Shane Warne had also put forward his own Baggy Green cap for auction earlier this year. Interestingly, the leg spinner's piece drew a bid lot higher when compared to Bradman. Shane Warne's cap was sold for over $1 dollars back in January. Shane Warne fetched $1,007,500 from an online auction. However, 100 percent of the Shane Warne Baggy Green cap auction proceeds were donated for the welfare of bushfire victims.

Thankyou so much to everyone that placed a bid & a huge Thankyou / congrats to the successful bidder - you have blown me away with your generosity and this was way beyond my expectations ! The money will go direct to the Red Cross bushfire appeal. Thankyou, Thankyou, Thankyou ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vyVcA7NfGs — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 9, 2020

Sir Donald Bradman average in international cricket

The former Australia captain throughout his career featured in 52 Test matches, in which he amassed 6,996 runs with a career-best of 334 against England at Leeds in 1930. Sir Don Bradman's runs came at a record-breaking average of 99.94. The cricketer has the highest batting average of all-time in Test cricket, despite staying away from the game because of World War II for a considerable amount of time.

Australia's Steve Smith, with a Test average of over 62, has often drawn comparisons with Don Bradman. Ex-Australian cricketer, Ian Chappell has also commented in the past about how Steve Smith reminds him of the legendary Bradman. Touted as the next Bradman, Steve Smith still has a lot to accomplish, but he certainly seems to be on the right track.

