SIX Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Big Bash League Qualifier Preview

The Sydney Sixers will go up against the Perth Scorchers in the qualifier of the Big Bash League 2021. The SIX vs SCO match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST (7:15 PM AEDT) from the Manuka Oval in Canberra on January 30, 2021. Here is our SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction, SIX vs SCO Dream11 team and SIX vs SCO Dream11 top picks.

Four left in the hunt for the #BBL10 🏆#BBLFinals

SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Defending champions Sydney Sixers look well poised to make it to their second consecutive BBL final as they take on the Perth Scorchers in the eliminator on Saturday. The easiest path to the Grand Final, the eliminator also offers its losing team a safety net, giving them another chance to make it via the challenger match. The winners of this game will therefore find themselves in the final while the losers will go on to play either the Sydney Thunder or the Brisbane Heat to get to the final. The winner of Saturday's game will also earn the privilege of hosting the final at their home ground.

At the end of the league stages, the Sixers found themselves in a dominant place, finish at the top of the table with 36 points from nine wins and five losses. The Scorchers had a tougher journey but overcame their initial shakiness to finish four points below the Sixers, in second place. The three-time champions will be looking to extend their record for the most BBL wins with the help of one of this season's best bowlers — Jhye Richardson — and batsman Colin Munro. Meanwhile, the Sixers boast the highest run-scorer of the season in Josh Philippe as well as veteran Daniel Christian who has been in fine form this season.

Dan Christian has hit a six every eight balls he’s faced in #BBL10 😳



He'll be back in action tonight as the Sixers take on the Scorchers in the Qualifier final pic.twitter.com/CfpYSq9Wtx — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 30, 2021

SIX vs SCO playing 11 prediction

Sydney Sixers - Josh Philippe (WK), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Steve O'Keefe and Lloyd Pope.

Perth Scorchers - Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Jhye Richardson, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and Fawad Ahmed.

SIX vs SCO Key Players

Sydney Sixers - Josh Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis, Jordan Silk

Perth Scorchers - Jhye Richardson, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro

SIX vs SCO Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe

Batsmen: Colin Munro, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Jason Roy

Allrounders: Dan Christian, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Steve O'Keefe, Fawad Ahmed, Ben Dwarshuis

SIX vs SCO game prediction

According to our SIX vs SCO match prediction, the Sydney Sixers will win this match.

Note: The SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction and SIX vs SCO Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SIX vs SCO Dream11 team and SIX vs SCO Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

