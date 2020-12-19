Skipper Virat Kohli Says It 'really Hurts' After India's Embarrassing Loss In Adelaide

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has said that he was gutted after India's humiliating eight-wicket loss in the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Beginning the day at 9/1, the visitors were reduced to 36/9 after Australia's frontline pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood made merry with the new ball in hand. India's dismal display in batting meant that they only had 89 runs to defend in the fourth innings.

'Really hurts': Virat Kohli

"It's very hard to put those feeling into words. We had a lead of 60-odd when we arrived. And then just collapsed. Played two days of good cricket to get in a position and then just lost it in an hour. Really hurts. Probably didn't have enough intent in the batting today. It's something that needs to be reflected and learned from. Bowlers bowled similar kind of areas in the first innings as well, but then our mindset was to get runs. There were some good balls. But I don't think it did anything drastic. Just the atmosphere was created where runs were difficult to come by. I think it was a combination of both - lack of intent, and bowlers bowling in good areas. Obviously, you want to be committed to the team's cause. Confident the boys going forward will reflect on this and come up with a better result on Boxing Day", said Kohli during the post-match interview.

Australia's dominance in D/N Test continues

Chasing a paltry target of 90, the hosts were off to a good start as openers Matthew Wade and Joe Burns added 70 runs for the opening stand before the former needlessly ended up running himself out. Number three batsman Marnus Labuschagne followed with just six runs to his name. However, it did not matter at all as Burns and Steve Smith helped the Aussies in getting past the finish line comfortably. By the virtue of this win, the Tim Paine-led side have won their eighth successive pink-ball Test match.

