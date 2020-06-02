SKK Vs GHG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League 2020 Live Game Info

SKK Stadin JA Keravan Kriketti will lock horns with GYM Helsinki Gymkhana in the league game of the Finnish Premier T20 League 2020 on Tuesday, June 2. The SKK vs GHG Dream11 match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. The SKK vs GHF Dream11 match will commence at 8:30 PM (IST). Here is our SKK vs GHG Dream11 Team and SKK vs GHG Dream11 Prediction that will give you an idea of SKK vs GHG Dream11 Top Picks and bring you the best SKK vs GHG Dream11 live match results.

SKK will be looking forward to registering a comprehensive win against their opponent in their tournament opener which will help them in getting momentum in Finnish Premier League 2020. They have match-winners like Ponniah Vijendran and AA Quadir, who have the ability to score quickly and they would be at threat to the opposition. On the other hand, GYM Helsinki have a balanced side with a proper blend of experienced and young players. Pankaj Saharan is the batsman to watch out for as he scored an amazing fifty in his previous appearance for GYM Helsinki in a 10-over match. Let's take a look at the squads and SKK vs GHG Dream11 prediction.

SKK vs GHG Dream11 Prediction: Squads to form SKK vs GHG Dream11 Team

SKK vs GHG Dream11 Prediction: SKK Squad

A Abdul Quadir, Atif Rasheed, Nathan Collins, Jake Goodwin, Peter Gallagher, Qaiser Siddique, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Jake Goodwin, Raja Waqas, Andrew Armitage, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Raja Waqas

SKK vs GHG Dream11 Prediction: GHG Squad

Pankaj Saharan, Irfan Yousefzai, Simranjeet Brar, A Jaleel, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Gawas, Faisal Shahzad, Noufal Khalid, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman, Umer Akhtar, Nouman Raza

SKK vs GHG Dream11 Prediction: SKK vs GHG Dream11 Team

Here is the SKK vs GHG Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:

Wicket-keepers: A Abdul Quadir

Batsmen: Nathan Collins, Qaiser Siddique (Captain), A Jaleel, Shahid Gondal

Bowlers: Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Raja Waqas, Javed Jan

All-rounders: Jake Goodwin, Faisal Shahzad (Vice-captain), Pankaj Saharan

SKK vs GHG Dream11 Prediction: SKK vs GHG match prediction

GHG start off as favourites to win the SKK vs GHG live match as per our SKK vs GHG match prediction and SKK vs GHG Dream11 team.

Note: Please note that the above SKK vs GHG Dream11 prediction, SKK vs GHG Dream11 team and SKK vs GHG Dream11 Top Picks are based on our own analysis. The SKK vs GHG Dream11 team and SKK vs GHG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

