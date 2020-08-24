RCB Hold 1st Virtual Meet Ahead Of IPL, Skipper Kohli Cautions Team Of Breaching Protocol

Welcoming players ahead of the IPL 2020, the Royal Challengers Bangalore held its first virtual team meet on Monday after they arrived in Dubai. Skipper Virat Kohli cautioned the players against breaching the bio-secure bubble as Director of Operations Mike Hesson highlighted the consequences of doing so. Coach Simon Katich was also present in the meeting and welcomed the new players hoping for an 'exciting season' which is set to commence on September 19 after it seemed nearly impossible earlier.

Addressing the players during the meeting, skipper Kohli said, "Awkward to have a team meeting like this, but it is something we have to get used to. I think we have done quite well to get to Dubai firstly - safe and sound. We have followed what we have been told and I would expect everyone to be on the same page in terms of securing the bubble at all times and making sure that nothing is compromised because one mistake from any of us could literally spoil the whole tournament and none of us wants to do that. I cannot wait to get to our first practice session."

Hesson highlighted that the players would face contractual issues if they breach the bio-secure bubble and would have to undergo mandatory quarantine if the same happens by accident. The Kiwi Coach also congratulated Yuzvendra Chahal for getting engaged recently and assured that there would be 'appropriate celebrations' soon.

IPL 2020 in UAE

The cash-rich tournament, which was earlier postponed, has been moved to the UAE due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India. The tournament is all set to start on September 19 while the final will be played on November 10. The BCCI has already issued an SOP for the tournament and has also allowed COVID-19 replacement during the tournament. Recently, Dream11 acquired the title sponsorship rights for IPL 2020 for a whopping amount of Rs 220 crore after Vivo's exit. This year's edition will also feature COVID replacements that have been allowed by the governing body in view of the pandemic.

RCB full squad

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad

