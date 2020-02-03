SL-U19 Vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

England Under-19s will play against Sri Lanka Under-19s in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 in South Africa. The match will be played on Monday, February 3, 2020. Let us look at SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Match Schedule

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Date: Monday, February 3, 2020

Time: 1.30 PM IST

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Top Picks

England Under-19s and Sri Lanka Under-19s will face off in the Plate Final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup that is being played in South Africa. Sri Lanka will be led by Nipun Dananjaya, while George Balderson will captain England. George Hill and Jordan Cox are the top picks for England, while Nipun Dananjaya and Sudeera Thilakaratne are the players to watch out for Sri Lanka.

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Squad details

Sri Lanka Under-19 Squad: Nipun Dananjaya (Captain), Kamil Mishara (Wicket-keeper), Navod Paranavithana, Ravindu Rasantha, Abhishek Kahaduwaarachchi, Sonal Dinusha, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Amshi de Silva, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Mohammed Shamaaz, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Chamindu Wijesinghe.

England Under-19 Squad: George Balderson (Captain), Jordan Cox (Wicket-keeper), Ben Charlesworth, Jack Haynes, Joey Evison, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri, Kasey Aldridge, Sam Young, Dan Mousley, Tom Clark, Harry Duke.

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: George Balderson

Vice-captain: Ben Charlesworth

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Jordan Cox

Batsmen – Ben Charlesworth, George Hill, Nipun Dananjaya, Navod Paranavithana

All-Rounders – George Balderson, Kavindu Nadeeshan

Bowlers – Hamidullah Qadri, Kasey Aldridge, Ashian Daniel, Sudeera Thilakaratne

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction

England start off as favourites against Sri Lanka.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

