WPL: Perry Comes In Support Of Smriti Mandhana Amid RCB's 4th Loss: 'She’s A Youngster'

Royal Challengers Bangalore are not having a good campaign in the Women's Premier League 2023 as they have already lost their first four league matches and have zero points beside their name. The Smriti Mandhana led side are at the bottom of the table and now need to win all of their four matches to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament.

Amidst RCB's fourth loss in the tournament all rounder Ellyse Perry has come in support of captain Smriti Mandhana. Supporting Mandhana Perry said that Smriti has learnt a lot from the competition both as a batter and as captain and also she is only a youngster.

Perry hails captain Smriti Mandhana

Backing Mandhana, Perry said, “Knowing Smriti and how proud and responsible she is for her own game, there’s probably no more pressure on her than what she is putting on herself."

"It’s a ginormous task to come into a brand new competition and play with a group of players that she has never played with before and try and make that all gel in a matter of a couple of days since she joined the group", Perry said.

Describing Perry as an incredible player Perry added, “I think she’s a great captain too. She just needs a chance to find her feet in the tournament and she will no doubt. But the bigger picture (is), it's just going to mean we are going to see an even better version of Smriti after this."

Perry said: 'She’s only a youngster right'

"There’s so much that she has learned from this competition already, both as a captain and as a batter, to make her even better in the future. She’s only a youngster right", Perry said.

If we talk about RCB's chances to reach the playoffs, they are not yet mathematically out of the competition. Royal Challengers Bangalore now need to win all their remaining four matches of the tournament with good margins and would also want the results of the other teams to go in their favour.

RCB would want Mumbai Indians to win their matches against Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz. Apart from this Royal Challengers Bangalore would also want Capitals to beat Giants and Warriorz.