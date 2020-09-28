Sourav Ganguly Calls IPL 'best League In The World' After Rajasthan's Jaw-dropping Chase

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hailed IPL as the 'best league in the world' following the cracker-of-a-contest between Rajasthan and Punjab that saw the former complete an unbelievable run-chase on Sunday. A six-spewing Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia's blitzkrieg powered Rajasthan to IPL's highest run-chase and a four-wicket win against Punjab with three balls to spare, leaving the fans awestruck. The contest that saw a stellar display of athletics, power & technique from both the sides earned praise from both Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah, with the former lauding the display of talent in the game at Sharjah on Sunday.

Sourav Ganguly calls IPL 'the best in the world'

What a game ..that’s why this is the best league in the world ... amazing talent on display @bcci @IPL — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 27, 2020

What an exciting turnaround to the match between @lionsdenkxip & @rajasthanroyals



Remarkable 5-6s in an over, What a masterclass by @rahultewatia02! Sensational innings by @mayankcricket, @klrahul11, @stevesmith49 & @IamSanjuSamson



Nail biting encounters is what @IPL gives you! — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 27, 2020

Centurion Mayank Agarwal helps Punjab post a mammoth 223/2

Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal notched up his maiden IPL century. Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal notched up his maiden IPL century. Agarwal brought up his fifty off just 26 deliveries and at the same time, it was also the opening batsman's second half-century in this tournament. However, all it took him was 19 deliveries to score the next 50 runs as he reached the three-figure mark in just 45 balls.

The Indian Test specialist added 183 runs for the opening wicket with captain KL Rahul who played a great second fiddle on this occasion. Unfortunately, Mayank could not be out in the middle till the end as he was caught by Sanju Samson at deep mid-wicket off Tom Banton in the 17th over. He walked back for an outstanding 50-ball 106 that included 10 boundaries and seven maximums at a strike rate of 212. Some big-hitting from the middle-order batsmen Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran towards the backend of the innings helped Punjab post a mammoth total of 223/2 from their 20 overs.

Rahul Tewatia helps Rajasthan snatch victory from jaws of defeat

In reply, Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith kept his team's hopes alive with a brilliant half-century while Sanju Samson once again made his bat do the talking as he scored a 42-ball 85. However, it was Rahul Tewatia who changed his team's fortunes completely as he struck pacer Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over. He scored a 31-ball 53 at a strike rate of 170.97 that included seven maximums. Jofra Archer also hit Mohammed Shami for a couple of sixes in the penultimate over and even though he accounted for Tewatia, it was too late by then as the inaugural edition's champions registered a comfortable win in the end. By the virtue of this win, Rajasthan's unbeaten streak continues in this tournament as they have now won both of their opening games.

