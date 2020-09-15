Sourav Ganguly Arrives In Sharjah, Netizens Remember His 1997 Six That Landed On The Roof

With the IPL 2020 in touching distance, the BCCI is leaving no stones unturned to ensure smooth proceedings for the season. The organising committee is on their toes all the time to counter logistical and organizational challenges that have come by their way due to the IPL 2020 being shifted to the UAE because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With there being no margin for error, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also flew to Dubai to oversee the preparations.

BCCI top bosses visit Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Sourav Ganguly, who flew to the venue on a special Indigo chartered flight, reached the iconic Sharjah Stadium ahead of the IPL 2020. 'The Prince of Kolkata' along with IPL chairman Brijesh Patel and ex IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla visited the Sharjah Stadium where they were greeted by the Vice Chairman of Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Waleed Bukhatir and the CEO of Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Khalaf Bukhatir. Sourav Ganguly, on his Instagram account, shared pictures of his stadium visit.

Fans of Sourav Ganguly showered the post with love as they were overjoyed by his efforts for the successful organisation of the IPL 2020 despite these being tough times. Fans of the 'Bengal Tiger' credited him in the comments section of his post for his optimistic approach towards the IPL 2020. Fans feel Sourav Ganguly is one of the major reasons that the IPL 2020 will be able to see the light of the day. Here are some fan reactions on the BCCI President's post.

The Sharjah Cricket Ground is bound to make Indian cricket fans nostalgic, as the Indian team has had several memorable moments at the venue. Sachin Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm' innings of 143 against Australia in the 1998 Coca-Cola Cup is etched in the minds of cricket lovers till date. Sourav Ganguly's massive sixes against Zimbabwe that landed right on the roof of the stadium are also still admired by one and all.

IPL schedule

According to the recently announced IPL schedule, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening contest of IPL 2020 on September 19, in Abu Dhabi. Compared to the regular IPL timings of 8 PM IST, the matches are scheduled to start half-and hour earlier this season. As per the IPL schedule, the evening matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST whereas the afternoon matches are slated for 3:30 PM.

Image Source: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Twitter