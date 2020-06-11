Sourav Ganguly Opens Up About Sachin Tendulkar's 'sleepwalking' Habit In The 90s

Former Indian cricket captains Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly formed one of the most destructive opening pairs in the history of ODI cricket. Moreover, the two batsmen opened the innings 136 times between 1996 and 2007 to aggregate 6,609 runs, thus leading the charts of most successful ODI openers of all time. The behemoths of Indian cricket, both Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly also shared a great camaraderie between them.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar And Sourav Ganguly Dining Out In Their 20s Is A Treat For Every 90s Kid

Sourav Ganguly reveals dressing room secret of Sachin Tendulkar

In July 2018, Sourav Ganguly made an appearance on Oaktree Sports' Breakfast with Champions. In the show, the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President disclosed a 'sleepwalking' habit of Sachin Tendulkar from their younger days. Sourav Ganguly said that the two cricketers were roommates during the tour of England in 1996.

The stylish left-handed batsman revealed that one night he saw Sachin Tendulkar walking in the room. The cricketer further stated that he thought his teammate was walking towards the bathroom in the middle of the night. Sourav Ganguly added that he saw him walking the following night as well where Tendulkar took a round of the room, sat on a chair and returned to sleep next to him.

The 113-Test veteran admitted that he used to be scared upon wondering what was his teammate doing at the time. When Sourav Ganguly confronted Sachin Tendulkar to ask what does he do at 1:30 in the night, the ‘Master Blaster’ responded to him “I walk while sleeping”. The BCCI President revealed that it was during that moment when he learned about Sachin Tendulkar’s sleepwalking habit.

Also Read | If You Follow Virat Kohli On Instagram, You Helped Him Earn ₹3.63 Cr During India Lockdown

Sourav Ganguly reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s habit, watch video

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Was Keen On Ending Sourav Ganguly's Career In 1997: Report

India lockdown impact on IPL 2020

The ongoing coronavirus-induced India lockdown has impacted several Indian sporting events, including the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29. However, the global pandemic and India lockdown forced BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to postpone the tournament until further notice.

Meanwhile, several recent reports and statements via BCCI officials claim that the board is currently considering measures to stage IPL 2020 sometime later this year. As per ANI, a BCCI official stated that shifting the tournament out of the country is also a possibility. However, the source also informed that taking the event outside India will be BCCI’s last resort.

Also Read | BCCI Ready For Resumption Of Cricket Including IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly Tells States To Get Ready