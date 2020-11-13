Sourav Ganguly Launches ICC T20 World Cup 2021 To Be Held In India; See Picture

India are all set to host the T20 World Cup 2021 and the same was confirmed by the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday. Ganguly took to Instagram and posted a few photos alongside the T20 World Cup 2021 trophy. In one of the photos, Ganguly can be seen standing alongside BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah. The BCCI President captioned the photo, "Launch of ICC World T20 for India 21...".

"Matter of great honour for India to be hosting T20 World Cup 2021" - Sourav Ganguly

With the marque event just a year away, the BCCI and the ICC came together to reveal the brand identity of the 16-team tournament in Dubai on Thursday. Speaking in an official release from the ICC, Ganguly said that it is a matter of great honour for India to be hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. He added that India has successfully hosted several global events since the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 1987 and he is sure that cricketers from around the world would be excited at the prospect of playing in a cricket-loving country like India.

The BCCI chief further said that he has enjoyed being part of ICC events as a player and know from experience that nothing beats the buzzing atmosphere of a global cricket event with millions around the world watching every game. Ganguly reckoned that he is looking forward to playing his part as an administrator as they prepare to host the prestigious event.

Jay Shah stated that the BCCI will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the health and safety of everyone concerned in this showpiece event are taken care of. He added that the BCCI is determined to provide a rich cricket-viewing experience. Shah also assured the ICC and Member Boards that India is known for its warm hospitality and they will make everyone feel at home. He opined that in these times of pandemic when there are severe restrictions, the BCCI believes in the policy of innovating and adapting. Shah was confident that they will overcome every challenge.

The upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 is the seventh edition of the tournament which comes five years after the last event which was held in India in 2016. As many as sixteen teams from across the world will be competing in the competition, including Papa New Guinea as the newest qualified nation. The teams that will battle it out in the T20 World Cup 2021 are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Namibia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

