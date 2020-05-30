Sourav Ganguly Gives Sneak Peek Into Being In 'work From Home' Mode, Fans Impressed

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill across the globe. Several countries are under lockdown which has made professionals resort to working from home. The 'working from home' system has become a part of the daily routine for many professionals, which has also become a necessity of the hour due to the pandemic.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly resorts to working from home

In fact, few actors are also said to be shooting for their shows from their homes. And now it looks like Dadagiri Unlimited Season 8 host and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has adopted the trend. On Friday, Sourav Ganguly took to Instagram where he shared a picture of himself sitting at home and working on his laptop. As soon as Sourav Ganguly posted the photo, it went viral.

Sourav Ganguly has been quite active on social media since he made his debut on Instagram. From speaking upon social issues to pulling his daughter's legs, the former India captain is at his eloquent best on social media. Meanwhile, fans are missing Sourav Ganguly's presence on Bengali television.

The game show, Dadagiri Unlimited has kept the viewers engaged ever since it premiered on Bengali General Entertainment Channel. Sourav Ganguly's wit, eloquence and flamboyance have helped the Dadagiri Unlimited gain immense popularity in a short time. In fact, despite being aired only on the weekends, Sourav Ganguly's Dadagiri Unlimited gives a tough fight to all daily soaps that are being aired throughout the week.

Graeme Smith roots for BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to lead ICC

Graeme Smith, who is also a former captain of the South African cricket team, has gone on to say that his former Indian counterpart and the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is best positioned to lead the International Cricket Council (ICC). Graeme Smith said that he knows Sourav Ganguly well as he had played against him a number of times and worked with him as an administrator and on television.

Smith added that he feels that the BCCI President has got the credibility, the leadership skills and is someone that can really take the game forward. He believes that more than anything, that is needed right now for the ICC, which is reeling at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic stopping international cricket. ICC's elections are slated to be held in July this year and Smith said that having a former cricketer as the ICC President will help everyone involved.

IMAGE COURTESY: SOURAV GANGULY INSTAGRAM