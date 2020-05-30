Sourav Ganguly Yet To Accept My Request For Associating With BCCI: Syed Kirmani

Former India cricketer Syed Kirmani was a part of India’s maiden World Cup-winning squad in 1983. The wicketkeeper-batsman served India for 10 illustrious years at the international level. Syed Kirmani had an impeccable technique behind the stumps and also had the potential to score runs at crucial moments.

Syed Kirmani hopeful of getting associated with BCCI

Recently, Syed Kirmani revealed that he is waiting for a response from the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly after the 47-year old had assured him of using his services in some capacity. Sourav Ganguly became the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) 39th President in October 2019. Soon after Sourav Ganguly took over as the BCCI President, Syed Kirmani congratulated him and also offered to guide India youngsters given a chance. However, the 70-year-old 1983 World Cup winner is yet to hear from Sourav Ganguly.

On Tuesday, while speaking to Asianet Newsable, Syed Kirmani said that he has never been given an opportunity by the BCCI till date despite living in Bengaluru where the National Cricket Academy (NCA) is based. He further said that he can work in tandem with Rahul Dravid (Head of the NCA) as a joint director and added that it will be a great combination. Syed Kirmani also said that Dravid and he can be of immense help to the youngsters. Syed Kirmani also revealed that on several occasions, there were talks of him becoming the NCA director, but nothing has happened so far.

Syed Kirmani further revealed that he spoke to Sourav Ganguly before the lockdown and also sent his bio-data. He added that he is yet to get a reply. Kirmani also revealed what Sourav Ganguly told him when he had come to Bengaluru on January 19 along with BCCI secretary Jay Shah for the India-Australia ODI.

Kirmani claimed that Sourav Ganguly told him not to worry and added that he had got his email. Sourav Ganguly further told Kirmani that he should leave the matter to him and assured that he will do it for him. Kirmani reckoned that after that meeting (in Bengaluru), he had sent a couple of reminders, but there has been no reply so far.

On being asked whether he was hopeful of hearing from the BCCI President, Kirmani said that the entire world is living on hope and he is also hopeful and optimistic. He added that if it comes his way, he will accept the job whole-heartedly. He also said that if it doesn't, there won't be any regrets as he takes life as it comes.

Syed Kirmani is widely considered to be the pioneer of wicketkeeping in India getting its due recognition with some exceptional performances under Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar's captaincy. A glimpse of Kirmani's life is set to be shown in the 83 movie, the Hindi film which will be based on India's famous 1983 World Cup winning campaign under Kapil Dev. Actor and famous YouTuber Sahil Khattar is set to play Kirmani in the film.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI