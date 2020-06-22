Sourav Ganguly Helps Tollygunge Artists' Forum In Kolkata With ₹10 Lakh Donation

The wrath of coronavirus has severely affected the lives of millions of individuals across the globe. The pandemic has put a halt to all the human activities and several governments were forced to implement a lockdown in their respective countries. The Indian government announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24 and since then, the earnings of the daily wage workers and poor people have stopped. Besides them, many behind the scenes workers of the film and television industry have also seen tremendous struggle recently.

Sourav Ganguly donates ₹10 lakh to Tollygunge Artists Forum

Since then, people are coming forward and extending their support in the battle against the deadly virus. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has also been at the forefront of this fight by donating to various initiatives. The former India captain has once again shown his generous nature as he donated ₹10 lakh to Tollygunge Artists Forum in order to help the distressed cine workers in West Bengal, which was revealed in a tweet by journalist Gautam Bhattacharya.

During Covid and in the post Amphan tragedy @SGanguly99 has done a huge amount of social work and contributed a lot.But never knew that he has donated 10 Lakhs to Tollygunge Artists' Forum for the distressed cine workers.Worth an applause this !! — Gautam Bhattacharya (@gbsaltlake) June 19, 2020

He also added that the former cricketer has already done a lot for the struggling people during COVID-19 pandemic and after the Cyclone Amphan tragedy in the state last month. Sourav Ganguly has been contributing to the needy in more than one way. In March, the southpaw donated rice worth ₹50 lakh for the underprivileged. He followed it up by giving away 2000 kgs of rice at the Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission in West Bengal.

Sourav Ganguly also pledged to feed 10,000 people daily at the ISKCON Centre. He had also offered the iconic Eden Gardens to the West Bengal government for quarantine activity at the present point in time. Sourav Ganguly also had an online discussion with Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the COVID-19 situation.

Sourav Ganguly's kin tests positive for COVID 19

Sourav Ganguly's elder brother Snehashish Ganguly's wife along with her parents have been infected by COVID-19. A domestic help at Snehasish's Mominpur home where he was living recently, was also found to be positive, an official said. They are currently being treated at a private nursing home and are reported to be in stable condition.

On the other hand, Snehashish Ganguly, who is also the secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), has tested negative for the virus and been advised home isolation. According to Business Insider India, a senior official said that all the four complained of some health issues, which were similar to the symptoms of COVID-19 when they were staying at another residence and not at Sourav Ganguly’s ancestral house in Behala. After testing positive, all the four were shifted to a private nursing home.

IMAGE COURTESY: SOURAV GANGULY TWITTER