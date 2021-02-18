IPL Auction 2021 Start Time, Coverage, Final Players List And Latest Updates

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction is about to set off in a few hours. As many as 292 cricketers, local and overseas, will go under the hammer at the bidding event. Here is a look at the latest IPL 2021 auction updates, including a list of all players and live streaming details.

IPL 2021 auction updates: Franchises gather for briefings in Chennai

📸📸 Snapshots from the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ VIVO IPL Player Auction Briefing here in Chennai. #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/U41oDD2bfp — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 17, 2021

Also Read | David Warner Trolls Huge Long-time IPL Rival On Social Media, Fans Left In Splits

IPL auction 2021 start time and where to watch?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced on January 27 that the forthcoming IPL auction will take place in Chennai after the completion of the second Test match between India and England. It was confirmed on the Indian Premier League's social media account that the auction will take place on February 18. According to the Star Sports Network, the IPL auction 2021 start time is scheduled to be from 3 PM (IST) onwards.

🚨ALERT🚨: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February🗓️



Venue 📍: Chennai



How excited are you for this year's Player Auction? 😎👍



Set your reminder folks 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021

There is a significant buzz ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, and cricket enthusiasts will also be treated with the live telecast as well as live streaming of the event. Fans in Indian can tune in to the Star Sports Network to catch the live telecast of the program. The IPL auction live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website, as well as on JioTV. For more updates online, you can watch our special live blog at www.republicworld.com.

Also Read | IPL Auction 2021: RCB Team Prediction, Virat Kohli And Co.'s Roster And Purse Available

IPL 2021 auction list of players

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas stars and three cricketers from Associate Nations will be subjected to selection at the IPL 2021 auction. On February 5, the BCCI announced that as many as 1,097 players has registered their names. However, the entire list was later shortlisted and brought down to 291 players by the Indian board.

Some of the biggest names to be up for grabs are Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh, Aaron Finch among others. With a maximum of 61 slots to be filled, here is an entire IPL 2021 auction list of all 291 players, as announced by the BCCI.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma's 150 That Resurrected India After Shubman Gill's Duck: WATCH

ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction list announced



2⃣9⃣2⃣ players set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18, 2021 😎



More details 👉 https://t.co/m8oEWWw4tg pic.twitter.com/881TWQifah — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 11, 2021

Also Read | Steve Smith Makes Strong Statement Before IPL Auction, Fans Urge Teams To Pick Him: WATCH

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.