BCCI Remains Doubtful Over Pakistan's Participation In Asia XI-World XI March 2020 Series

As 2020 comes close, there will be a lot of discussions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to finalise the agenda for the Asia XI vs. World XI T20 series which is likely to take place in March. The T20 series will reportedly host 3 matches with two being played in Bangladesh and one being played in India. However, the participation of Pakistan's players in these matches remains unconfirmed at this point of time.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly confirms additional umpire to monitor no-balls in IPL 2020

Asia XI vs. World XI

The plans are said to include three T20I matches with two being in Bangladesh and one being in Ahmedabad. Bangladesh will be celebrating the centenary birth anniversary of their first PM Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. India, on the other hand, will host the last T20 in celebration of the opening of the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad which will be largest cricket stadium in the world. The Asia XI would usually contain players from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan. However, that possibility has now come under question.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly aims for Asia XI vs World XI match at new Ahmedabad stadium in March 2020

Sourav Ganguly to take call on Pakistani players' participation

According to a report by a leading Indian media daily, there is no certainty over the participation of Pakistani players in the match which will happen at the Motera Stadium. The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI has still not decided if they want to approach the government and consult them in relation to permitting Pakistani players for the game. It is also uncertain if the game in India will be a part of the PM's centenary celebrations. It was also reported that the source was unsure about the exact details of the whole series as the talks are still underway and a possible series clash may arise leading to problems with India's participation. Ganguly, who has pushed for the third T20 to be held in Ahmedabad, will have a massive role to play in deciding on the fate of Pakistani players being a part of the celebrations.

ALSO READ | BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Spot-fixing In State Leagues

Owing to the political differences between the two countries, India and Pakistan's bilateral cricket relations have been heavily affected over the last decade. Pakistani players have not played in a single IPL competition since 2008. India and Pakistan do not play bilateral cricket and only meet in ICC tournaments or Asia Cups.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni to play the WT20 cup next year? Sourav Ganguly responds