Sachin Tendulkar Responds To Yuvraj Singh's 'Keep It Up' Challenge In Unique Style: Watch

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar has asked teammate Yuvraj Singh to cook paranthe for him following the latter's latest #KeepItUp Challenge video. On Sunday, Yuvraj Singh posted yet another #KeepItUp Challenge video on Instagram, in which he can be seen bouncing a tennis ball off a rolling pin blindfolded and challenged Sachin Tendulkar to do the same without breaking anything in the kitchen.

Yuvraj Singh also asked Sachin Tendulkar to break his kitchen record. Besides challenging Sachin Tendulkar, the former cricketer had nominated Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh to replicate him as well.

KeepitUp Challenge: Sachin Tendulkar's reply to Yuvraj Singh

Rather than attempting the KeepitUp Challenge, Sachin Tendulkar asked Yuvraj Singh about the paranthe he was supposed for make him eat. Sachin Tendulkar captioned the video on Instagram with a face savoring food emoji. In the video, Sachin Tendulkar can be heard telling Yuvraj Singh that he has replied well to his challenge with a rolling pin in the kitchen. He further said that he has an empty plate, pickle and curd, asking Yuvraj Singh to make nice paranthe for him.

Keepitup Challenge: Sachin Tendulkar's blindfold challenge for Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh attempt to bounce the ball off rolling pin keeping himself blindfold comes after Sachin Tendulkar had recently came up with his own version of the Keepitup Challenge for him. In the earlier Keepitup Challenge video, Sachin Tendulkar can be seen balancing the ball with the edge of the bat while keeping himself blindfolded. In the video, Sachin Tendulkar told Yuvraj Singh that he is giving him a difficult option and nominated him to do it.

Keepitup Challenge: Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh complete Yuvraj's challenge

Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh recently completed the Keepitup Challenge and posted videos on social media. Rohit Sharma, while completing the Keepitup Challenge can be seen juggling a ball, but by using the handle of his bat. Rohit Sharma thanked Yuvraj Singh for the challenge and nominated Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant to take up the challenge. Harbhajan Singh completed the Keepitup Challenge by juggling a ball on his bat while thanking Yuvraj Singh for the challenge. He went on to nominate Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble and Shikhar Dhawan to take the KeepItUp challenge.

(IMAGE: SACHIN TENDULKAR / INSTAGRAM)