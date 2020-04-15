Sourav Ganguly Recalls Insane Dressing Room Celebration After Iconic Win At Eden In 2001

It has been nineteen years since the Sourav Ganguly-led Men in Blue emerged victorious in the iconic Test against Australia at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata yet it gives fans goosebumps when the recall the celebration that lasted after the game. An adamant Team India, led by Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman, had done what many touted as the impossible and snatched a win away from the Aussies. The dressing room celebrations and the victory lap by the team thanking the fans are some scenes that are etched in the memories of not just the fans, but the members of the Indian squad who played the iconic game.

READ | More Chances Of Snowfall In Lahore Than India-Pakistan Bilateral Series: Sunil Gavaskar

A throwback video of the celebrations that lasted after the win posted by a sports page on Twitter got BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's attention, striking him with nostalgia instantly. The footage shows the Indian team celebrating in the dressing room followed by a victory lap in the Eden Gardens, with fans going crazy after India managed to pull off an insane victory.

READ | David Warner Seeks Help From Fans After TikTok Debut Courtesy 5-year-old Daughter

'What a win'

What a win .. https://t.co/4nMm5e2eb7 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 15, 2020

READ | Nathan Lyon 'disappointed' For Missing Out On Hampshire Contract Due To Coronavirus In UK

India vs Australia Eden Gardens 2001

The current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly led Team India in the second India vs Australia Test after getting hammered in the Mumbai Test by 10 wickets. A similar script was on the cards after India meekly folded for 171 in response to Australia's gigantic first innings total of 445. Following on, India were in a precarious position at 254/4 when Rahul Dravid walked in to bat. VVS Laxman was already in and was looking to play a big inning after falling for a half-century in the first. The Rahul Dravid-VVS Laxman partnership batted Australia out of the game as the duo batted for more than 100 overs recording a mammoth 335-run stand. Laxman got to his personal best 281, which at that time was the highest score by an Indian in Tests, while Dravid also amassed a scintillating 180. As a result of their partnership, India declared at 657/7. Harbhajan Singh led the rout with the ball as Australia were bundled out for 212, handing India a famous victory.

READ | Jason Gillespie Leaves Fans In Splits With Comic Name For 'Mankading' Dismissal In Cricket