Umesh Yadav The Batsman Leaves Skipper Virat Kohli In Splits, Here's What He Thinks

Umesh Yadav has made an outstanding comeback in the last two home Test series against South Africa and Bangladesh. He played a key role in helping India win both the Test series as India maintain an undisputed run in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Not only did Umesh rattle the opposition with the ball in hand, but he also made his bat do the talking with a couple of spectacular cameos as well. Thus, Indian skipper Virat Kohli jokingly thinks that the Vidharbha pacer can bat for them at the number three position.

Virat Kohli jokes about Umesh Yadav the batsman

During his recent interview with a renowned sports journalist, Indian skipper Virat Kohli praised Yadav. Kohli said that if Hardik Pandya is not fit as an all-rounder to play overseas and even if they play with five bowlers and just one spinner and with a batting unit including R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja that can bat till number seven, Umesh Yadav with the way he is batting now could probably bat at number three. Kohli further added that Umesh Yadav could also be a pinch hitter.

Umesh Yadav's cameos with the bat

Umesh Yadav had scored a 10-ball 31 in the third and final Test against South Africa which included five sixes at a strike rate of 310. In the process, he also shattered the Test record of former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming and also became the second Indian player after the great Sachin Tendulkar to hit two sixes off the first two deliveries. He had then smashed three back-to-back sixes in the first Test against Bangladesh in his innings of a 10-ball 25. Both the cameo knocks proved to be handy for India as they were able to get a few valuable runs under their belt which in the end came in a winning cause.

