Sourav Ganguly Tempts Fans With Delicious Picture From UK After Leaving Dream11 IPL 2020

At the start of Dream11 IPL 2020, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was seen in the United Arab Emirates as he oversaw the preparations for the prestigious tournament. The former Indian captain was seen sharing pictures of the venues on social media, as he expressed his excitement about the Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign. Now, after leaving the UAE for the UK, Sourav Ganguly has posted pictures from his time in the country.
Sourav Ganguly is currently in the United Kingdom, with the former cricketer sharing pictures on Instagram. In the latest picture posted by the BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly shared a snippet of his delicious breakfast form London. In the picture, a lavish breakfast spread is laid out overlooking a beautiful backdrop of London, as Sourav Ganguly revealed that this was one of his favourite morning routines from his favourite country.
This is not the first time Sourav Ganguly has shared a picture from London. A few days back, Sourav Ganguly posted a mesmerizing picture of the famous Tower Bridge. Sharing the picture, the BCCI president wrote that the Tower Bridge is a great location and he loves the view.
After Sourav Ganguly shared the breakfast picture, fans discussed the BCCI president’s affinity for London. Others also commented that they were tempted by the breakfast as well as the city of London, as fans said that they were drooling looking at the breakfast. Several others also hilariously guessed the location of the place where Sourav Ganguly had breakfast, as fans invited him to visit for dinner in the city.
While Sourav Ganguly has left the Dream11 IPL 2020 bio bubble, the tournament is still going strong, throwing up interesting matchups on daily basis. With 14 matches of the Dream11 IPL schedule done, it is the Mumbai team that's topping the Dream11 IPL points table. While the Delhi and Kolkata sides round out the top three, Chennai, led by MS Dhoni, find themselves bottom of the Dream11 IPL points table. The next match of the Dream11 IPL schedule will see the Bangalore team take on the Rajasthan outfit at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Bangalore vs Rajasthan match will begin on October 3 at 3:30 pm IST.
