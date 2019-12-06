Sourav Ganguly Has A Classy Reply When Asked To Compare Rishabh Pant And MS Dhoni

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly feels that Rishabh Pant should learn to deal with the pressure of being an Indian cricketer. Recently, the 22-year old has faced enough scrutiny from fans and critics alike for a series of disappointing performances. However, Pant has received enough backing from team India veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Sourav Ganguly’s telling statement on Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni

While speaking at a media event in Kolkata, Sourav Ganguly gave his opinion regarding the pressure Rishabh Pant has to deal with. Ganguly said that pressure is only good for the youngster as Rishabh Pant will have to get used to it in the long run. He added that it is up to Pant himself to deal with the pressure.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Ganguly was also asked to give his take on comparisons between Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni. The former cricketer replied that it will take Pant around 15 years of consistent performances to reach MS Dhoni’s level. He appreciated MS Dhoni for his contribution towards Indian cricket and thanked the cricketer on behalf of BCCI.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Ind vs WI 2019

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was selected in India’s squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies. Team India are scheduled to continue their international home season by staging a limited-overs series in December. West Indies cricket team are currently on a tour to India for three T20Is and three ODIs. The tour will kick-off with the opening T20I on December 6 which will be followed by two more fixtures on December 8 and December 11. The T20Is will be followed by an ODI series from December 15 onwards.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari