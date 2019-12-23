The Debate
The Debate
Sourav Ganguly Snubs MS Dhoni In Favour Of Rishabh Pant In Fantasy Playing XI

Cricket News

MS Dhoni failed to make a cut in Sourav Ganguly’s fantasy playing XI. Instead, Ganguly picked young batsman Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper of his side.

Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is the brand ambassador of a fantasy cricket platform My11Circle. The former Indian captain was recently spotted endorsing the fantasy app. In a promotional event for the app last week, Ganguly was asked to create his own fantasy playing XI for the upcoming IPL. To everyone’s surprise, the BCCI President excluded the name of former India and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni from his side.

Sourav Ganguly picks Rishabh Pant and here is why

MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman of all time. Dhoni also led India to multiple ICC World titles like 2007 ICC World Twenty20 and 2011 Cricket World Cup. However, the Ranchi-based cricketer failed to make a cut in Sourav Ganguly’s fantasy playing XI. Instead, Ganguly picked exciting young batsman Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper of his side. Interestingly, Ganguly chose himself as the captain of the side. 

Sourav Ganguly’s fantasy XI: Sourav Ganguly (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (WK), Andre Russell, Jasprit Bumrah, Marcus Stoinis, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer and Ravindra Jadeja.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was recently retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹15 crore. Dhoni will once again don the yellow jersey in next year’s IPL. The veteran Indian cricketer has led CSK to three IPL titles since the inception of the tournament in 2008. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK won the title in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

