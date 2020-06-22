Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Chhetri Named As Brand Ambassadors Of JSW Cement's New Campaign

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly along with contemporary football captain Sunil Chhetri were recently roped in by JSW Cement as part of their upcoming marketing campaign ‘Leader’s Choice’. Sourav Ganguly, who retired in 2008, is widely regarded as one of the finest Indian captains and batsmen of all time. Meanwhile, football veteran Sunil Chhetri is the most-capped Indian and the second leading goal-scorer among all active men players after Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sunil Chhetri is also the captain of Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League. The two sporting icons are now brand ambassadors of JSW Cement and they were recently seen leading their campaign on Saturday across West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

JSW Cement rope in Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Chhetri as their marketing faces

JSW Cement Managing Director Parth Jindal recently stated that their ‘Leader’s Choice’ campaign is aimed towards building a “solid foundation” for a better tomorrow. He said that they picked successful leaders like Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Chhetri because the title ‘Leader’s Choice’ resonates with the life of a modern Indian who build their own houses and are leaders in their own right. Parth Jindal praised both Ganguly and Chhetri by saying that they have led the nation to success on an international level.

Speaking about his association with JSW Cement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly said that he is looking forward to work with the popular cement brand for a long haul. Interestingly, JSW Cement’s parent company JSW Group is a co-owner of Delhi Capitals in the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. It is to be noted that Sourav Ganguly was the advisor of the team in the IPL 2019 edition.

The fate of the much-awaited IPL 2020 season hangs in the balance with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic delaying its launch to an unspecified date. Sourav Ganguly along with other BCCI and IPL members are expected to take a call soon, with reports indicating that the IPL 2020 might take place sometime later this year.

JSW Group’s association with Delhi Capitals in IPL

Delhi Capitals is co-owned by an infrastructural company GMR Group and business conglomerate JSW Group. The two business ventures share a 50% stake in the franchise. Parth Jindal from the JSW Group is currently the director of its sports arm, JSW Sports. According to sportspromedia.com, it was JSW Sports that purchased 50% stake of Delhi Capitals from the GMR Group in 2018 for a reported amount of ₹550 crore (USD $77 million).

