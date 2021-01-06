Sourav Ganguly To Remain Brand Ambassador: Adani Wilmar Says 'ads Pulled Down Temporarily'

Cricket fans in India were stunned after it was reported that BCCI president and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest on Saturday, January 2. Soon after the former India captain was hospitalized, a certain section of people on social media, targeted him for promoting Fortune Rice Bran Cooking Oil that claims it is 'a heart health oil that gives you the power of immunity’. The brand had resorted to pulling out of the campaign featuring Ganguly post the backlash, and they also gave an update regarding the future of the advertisements.

Sourav Ganguly news: Adani Wilmar sides with Sourav Ganguly on the Fortune oil controversy

The Gautam Adani-owned group had decided to halt the Fortune Rice Bran cooking oil advertisements featuring Sourav Ganguly. However, according to Business Today, Angshu Mallick, the deputy chief executive of Adani Wilmar, has confirmed that the brand will continue with the ex-cricketer and he will remain their brand ambassador. He termed the whole incident as 'unfortunate, which can happen to anyone' and mentioned that they have taken a temporary break with their television commercials and the brand will take things forward post a discussion with Sourav Ganguly.

Mallick also pointed out how several dietary and hereditary factors affect the functioning of the heart. He also stated how rice bran is just a cooking oil and not a medicine. The oil brand has been subjected to a lot of criticism online after the former team India captain's news of suffering a mild heartattack surfaced.

Sourav Ganguly health condition

Meanwhile, the former Team India captain who is admitted in Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital is doing well and is clinically fit, doctors said on Wednesday. However, they said that Ganguly wanted to stay back in the hospital for one more day and so he will be discharged on Thursday.

'Ganguly under constant vigil of treating doctors'

"Members of the medical board met yesterday morning and discussed with Dr Devi Shetty after his visit with Mr Ganguly. Dr Shetty praised the entire team of Woodlands effort in his brief to the press. Treating doctors will be keeping a constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time at home," the health bulletin said.

Doctors at the private hospital had on Monday reached a consensus that 48-year-old Ganguly, who has been diagnosed with 'Triple vessel disease', will be discharged on Wednesday, and the second angioplasty, which he will have to undergo, could be performed at a "later stage".

