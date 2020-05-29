Sourav Ganguly Not Contesting For ICC Chairman's Post: BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal has dismissed rumours suggesting that Indian cricket chief Sourav Ganguly will run for the International Cricket Council's (ICC) chairman post. Shashank Manohar, a former BCCI President himself, holds the chairman's post and is expected to leave in July at the end of his tenure. The past few weeks have seen Sourav Ganguly linked to the top job of international cricket, but Dhumal adds that the Indian cricket board ios yet to decide on that matter.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid Put Up Record 317-run Partnership On May 26, 1999: Watch

Sourav Ganguly will not contest for ICC chairman post: BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal

In an exclusive chat with India TV, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal revealed that the Indian cricket board is yet to decide on who will run for the ICC chairman's post. The news comes after Sourav Ganguly was heavily linked to the job, but Dhumal adds that the board will have to wait and watch. He further said that the BCCI is yet to decide whether to send its own candidate for the ICC post or will support any member from other nation. The ICC chairman elections are scheduled for July with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Colin Graves amongst the front runners for the job.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly's BCCI Presidency Challenged By MPCA Official After Reported ICC Nomination

Former South Africa captain and Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith has backed Sourav Ganguly for the top job and suggested that the former India captain's 'credibility' and 'leadership skills' can take the game forward. CSA, however, downplayed Smith's comments quickly, stating that the South African Cricket Board should respect protocols set by both ICC and themselves before deciding to back a candidate.

UPDATE🚨: Following the latest COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry Of Home Affairs, the BCCI has issued a statement.



LINK🔗https://t.co/tvBvbv85jz pic.twitter.com/wV9QTEH8My — BCCI (@BCCI) May 17, 2020

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Compares MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma's Captaincy In IPL Cricket

BCCI yet to cancel bilateral series, waiting for government approval

The coronavirus pandemic has largely affected that cricketing calendar with the IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely and the fate of the T20 World Cup hanging in balance. Arun Dhumal said that the Sourav Ganguly-led board are yet to cancel their bilateral ties and will wait for the government's approval before taking a final call. Dhumal added that the Indian cricket team will tour if international travel is resumed and deemed safe. The senior BCCI office-bearer added that the safety of the players and the staff was paramount and will be held prior to any decision.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Reveals He Was Under Pressure After An Expensive Over In T20 World Cup 2007 Final