Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis Dance Before Dream11 IPL 2020 Final In The Gym; Watch Video

The Delhi outfit will be taking part in their first Dream11 IPL final when they take on the Mumbai team during the Dream11 IPL 2020 final. Shreyas Iyer’s men beat the Hyderabad team in their last game to book their place in the final, where they face the defending champions. Ahead of the Mumbai vs Delhi, the Delhi team’s social media accounts have been sharing a sneak peek into the player’s preparations ahead of the mega final. Now, a video featuring Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis dancing has gone viral online.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Dominic Cork Opens Up On Mumbai's Strengths As Rohit's Team Face Delhi In Finals

Delhi players dance in the gym ahead of Dream11 IPL 2020 final

The Delhi team took to Twitter to share a hilarious video of Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis and Shreyas Iyer dancing in the gym before the Mumbai vs Delhi match. Captioning the video, the team suggested that the trio was dancing after realising that the team will be playing their first Dream11 IPL final ever on Tuesday. In the video shared online, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis are seen dancing to the famous Punjabi track ‘Track Suit” by Diljit Dosanjh.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai Thank Support Staff Ramesh & Mangesh In Heartfelt Video

While Dhawan and Stoinis are initially seen imitating each other, Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer then shows off his dance skills by performing a different step, which the duo aptly follow. The trio then ultimately break into freestyle, as they’re seen enjoying the time together at the gym. After the Delhi team posted the video online, many fans reacted to it as well.

Congratulating the team on their performance this season, many fans tweeted that it was great to see teammates enjoying together. Others also pointed out Marcus Stoinis’ dance, as they tweeted that the Australian danced better than Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer.

This man Stoinis correctly fits in to this Dressing room... Iyer, Dhawan are so cool guys and Stoinis joining... Would have been great even if Chahal is there 😂 — Rohit Shiva Federer (@ShivaFederer) November 9, 2020

This is gold 🤣😂 — Ⓢⓤⓝⓝⓨ (@Sunny____123) November 9, 2020

Also Read: IPL 2020:As Mumbai Eyes 5th Title, Kieron Pollard Calls It 'biggest After World Cup Final'

All three players set to play an important role in Mumbai vs Delhi match

The trio will be expected to play a crucial role in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final if the side want to win their maiden title. It was Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis who opened in the last game, with the pair giving a great start to the Delhi outfit. Fans would be expecting the Australian to chip in with some crucial overs as well, with the all-rounder putting in a Man of the Match performance last time out against Hyderabad.

All eyes will be on young Shreyas Iyer too, as it remains to be seen how the youngster handles the pressure of leading his side in a Dream11 IPL 2020 final.

Also Read: IPL Final 2020: Mumbai City FC Send Wishes To Their Cricket Counterparts Ahead Of Showdown

Image Credits: Delhi Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.