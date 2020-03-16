South Africa Announce Their 15-member World Cup Squad, Relief For Hashim Amla

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced its 15-member squad for the 2019 World Cup on Thursday. Here's the list of players.

BREAKING: South Africa announce their squad for #CWC19! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/TuTeY9bX0c — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) April 18, 2019

The Proteas will be led by Faf du Plessis. The South African team is a mixture of youth and experience. While players like Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi will be featuring in their maiden World Cup, there will be a few players who were there in the 2015 squad and there will also be players who have played more than two World Cups. The Proteas look a balanced side despite the retirements of two of their best players AB de Villiers and fast bowler Morne Morkel last year.

South Africa will be hoping to get rid of their under-achievers tag in UK. They have successfully made it to the semifinals four times (1992,1999,2007 & 2015) but have never managed to progress beyond that stage.

The deadline for announcing World Cup squads is April 23, but teams can be changed up to May 23.

South Africa became the seventh team after New Zealand, Australia, India, Bangladesh, England and Sri Lanka to announce their 15-member World Cup squad.

The 12th edition of the World Cup will be played in England & Wales, in the United Kingdom. The final will be played on July 14 at the Lord's with a reserve day on July 15.

South Africa will begin their World Cup campaign against hosts England at the Oval on May 30.

