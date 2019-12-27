VVS Laxman Thanks Virat Kohli For Fulfilling One Of His Lifelong Dreams

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman described 2019 as a 'very good year' for Indian cricket. Laxman was himself the chief architect of many famous Indian wins during his playing days. While speaking to a leading Indian sports channel, the legendary batsman hailed the current team under the leadership of Virat Kohli for their consistent performances.

VVS Laxman lauds Virat Kohli for winning Test series in Australia

Laxman revealed that it has always been his dream to see India win a Test series in Australia. He said that 2019 was a successful year for the Indian team across all formats of the game. When asked about his top moment of the year, the stylish Hyderabadi ex-batsman said India’s win in Australia under Virat Kohli’s leadership last year was easily his favourite.

The Indian team toured Australia between December 2018 and January 2019. Going into the Sydney Test to start off the New Year between January 3 and 7, India were already 2-1 ahead in the 4-match Test series. The fourth and final Test ended in a draw which gave India it’s first-ever series win in Australia.

Apart from VVS Laxman, seasoned campaigner Irfan Pathan also lauded Virat Kohli and his team’s efforts throughout the year. Pathan said that the fast bowlers bowled beautifully this year as they bowled over the opposition batsmen every time with great intent. This improvement was the most glaring and satisfying for Pathan to see.

Virat Kohli on India’s performance in 2019

Virat Kohli himself described 2019 as one of the best years for Indian cricket. He described India’s semi-final defeat to New Zealand in 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup as their only low point of the year. Speaking about future ICC events, Virat Kohli said that the team will keep chasing the coveted ICC titles because the group deserves it for their hard work.

T20I series ✅

ODI series ✅



