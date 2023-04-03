South Africa Might Not Travel To India For The Upcoming ICC ODI World Cup, Here's Why

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa move are inching closer towards automatic qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup that is to be played in India later this year. The Proteas secured a 146 runs victory over the Netherlands in the 3rd ODI international as they moved to the eighth spot in the World Super League points table. Temba Bavuma's team is now on the brink of World Cup qualification as things stand as of now.

Irrespective of the scenario, South Africa cannot take things for granted as Ireland still stand a chance to qualify for the last automatic spot available. If the Irish side manages to claim a 3-0 whitewash over Bangladesh in may this year they will leapfrog the Proteas to the eighth spot. Seven teams including host India have already qualified for cricket's biggest-ever tournament and South Africa are looking like favourites to grab the last automatic spot.

South Africa might miss out on an automatic qualification spot for the Cricket World Cup

Apart from the host India, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and Pakistan have cemented their place to date. The top eight teams will get a direct entry to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The remaining teams will have to play in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier along with five Associate teams. Two teams from the qualifying tournament will then progress to the World Cup. India automatically qualifies on the virtue of being the host this time.

On Sunday, the official logo "Navarasa" of the ICC World Cup was released as this will be the second edition of the World Cup since India lifted the coveted trophy in 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium. The men in blue lost the three-match ODI series 2-1 against Australia and will be eager to prove their dominance later this year.

Seven teams Zimbabwe, The Netherlands, Scotland, Oman, Nepal. West Indies and Sri Lanka have confirmed their place for the qualifiers while one team between Ireland and South Africa will join them. The Qualifiers are slated to be held in June this year and South Africa would hope Bangladesh win at least one ODI match against the Irish side which would smoothen their path to the World Cup. It remains to be seen whether South Africans need to take the sideways to appear in the World Cup.