South Africa To Tour Pakistan After 14 Years, Graeme Smith Thanks PCB For Hospitality

On Wednesday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that its team will tour Pakistan for the first time since 2007 for two Tests and three T20Is which will be played in 2021. In a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), it was revealed that Mark Boucher's men will arrive in Karachi on January 16 and play the first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi from January 26-30. CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith described the Proteas' visit of Pakistan "a historical tour", and also spoke of the fanbase the team has in Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah Congratulates Parthiv Patel On A 'superb Career' After He Hangs His Boots

CONFIRMED: SA tour to Pakistan 🏏@OfficialCSA is pleased to confirm that the #Proteas men’s team will travel to @TheRealPCB for their first tour since 2007. It will consist of a two-match Test and a three-match T20 series.

👉 https://t.co/a9UdLiSMcR#PAKvSA #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/IbYX3FHTf3 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 9, 2020

The last time South Africa toured Pakistan was in 2007, 14 years ago, when they won the Karachi Test by 160 runs to clinch the series 1-0. The subsequent series in 2010 and 2013 were played in the United Arab Emirates. The two teams have played 11 Test series since 1995 with South Africa winning seven and Pakistan coming out victorious just once, in 2003.

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly Lauds Parthiv Patel For Being A 'brilliant Ambassador For Indian Cricket'

Graeme Smith claims South Africa's visit to Pakistan will be a "historical tour"

In a press conference after the tour was confirmed, Graeme Smith said, "It’s pleasing to see so many countries making a return to Pakistan, a proud, cricket-loving nation. This will be a historical tour" The former South Africa captain added, "I would also like to thank the PCB for the hospitality and transparency they showed our security contingent when they travelled over there a few weeks ago".

ALSO READ: VVS Laxman Fears Cricket Going Football Way With Controversial Coded Signals Strategy

Pakistan captain Babar Azam also revealed that he was glad to have South Africa touring Pakistan after 14 years. "I am delighted that South Africa have confirmed their tour to Pakistan and now look forward to captaining my country for the first time in a home Test at a venue where we recently won our maiden HBL Pakistan Super League title".

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar Says Rohit Sharma Should Be In Australia 'if He Meets All The Parameters'

Pakistan vs South Africa 2021: Schedule for two Tests and three T20Is

The first Test between the two teams will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from January 26-30. The second Test will be played in Rawalpindi from February 4-8. South Africa are currently in sixth place in the ICC Test team rankings, while Pakistan are in seventh.

The iconic Gaddafi Stadium will be the venue of the three T20Is, which are scheduled for February 11, 13 and 14.

Image Credits - Cricket South Africa Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.