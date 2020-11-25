South Africa Vs England 2020 Schedule, Where To Watch Around The World, Timings And Squads

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
The England cricket team, under the leadership of Eoin Morgan, is scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODI matches in South Africa from November 27 till December 9. The entire series is slated to be played in a bio-secure environment in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the series-opening T20I at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Friday, November 27, here is a look at the entire South Africa vs England schedule along with the worldwide live streaming details and squads of both teams.
Team Jos win by 6 wickets 🏏— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 23, 2020
A rapid 45 off 18 from @CurranSM taking them home 👏💥 pic.twitter.com/5LMdyGBn79
Also Read | Eoin Morgan Predicts Top England Players Might Withdraw From Tours Due To Bio-bubble Life
The six limited-overs internationals will be played across two South African venues, namely Cape Town’s Newlands Cricket Ground and Paarl’s Boland Park. Interestingly, the ODI segment of the tour constitutes a part of the ongoing 2020–22 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Here is a look at the entire South Africa vs England schedule for the upcoming limited-overs contests.
South Africa vs England 2020 first T20I: November 27 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
South Africa vs England 2020 second T20I: November 29 at Boland Park, Paarl
South Africa vs England 2020 third T20I: December 1 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
South Africa vs England 2020 first ODI: December 4 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
South Africa vs England 2020 second ODI: December 6 at Boland Park, Paarl
South Africa vs England 2020 third ODI: December 9 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
Also Read | South Africa Vs England 2020: RSA Players Opt Against Taking A Knee For Black Lives Matter
Also Read | Premier Proteas Quickie Kagiso Rabada Compares Bio-secure Bubbles With 'luxury Prisons'
The action from the South Africa vs England 1st T20I is scheduled to commence from 9:30 PM IST onwards on Friday, November 27. For live streaming of the same, tune into the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from South Africa vs England 1st T20I live streaming, fans can also view the live scores of the contest on the official social media pages of Cricket South Africa and England cricket.
Also Read | India Vs Australia: Tickets For 3 T20Is & 2 ODIs Sold Out, Confirms Cricket Australia
