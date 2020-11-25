South Africa Vs England 2020 Schedule, Where To Watch Around The World, Timings And Squads

The England cricket team, under the leadership of Eoin Morgan, is scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODI matches in South Africa from November 27 till December 9. The entire series is slated to be played in a bio-secure environment in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the series-opening T20I at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Friday, November 27, here is a look at the entire South Africa vs England schedule along with the worldwide live streaming details and squads of both teams.

England players train with intra-squad match ahead of South Africa vs England 2020 series

Team Jos win by 6 wickets 🏏



A rapid 45 off 18 from @CurranSM taking them home 👏💥 pic.twitter.com/5LMdyGBn79 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 23, 2020

Also Read | Eoin Morgan Predicts Top England Players Might Withdraw From Tours Due To Bio-bubble Life

South Africa vs England schedule: Entire itinerary of series

The six limited-overs internationals will be played across two South African venues, namely Cape Town’s Newlands Cricket Ground and Paarl’s Boland Park. Interestingly, the ODI segment of the tour constitutes a part of the ongoing 2020–22 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Here is a look at the entire South Africa vs England schedule for the upcoming limited-overs contests.

South Africa vs England schedule for three-match T20I series:

South Africa vs England 2020 first T20I: November 27 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

South Africa vs England 2020 second T20I: November 29 at Boland Park, Paarl

South Africa vs England 2020 third T20I: December 1 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

South Africa vs England schedule for three-match ODI series:

South Africa vs England 2020 first ODI: December 4 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

South Africa vs England 2020 second ODI: December 6 at Boland Park, Paarl

South Africa vs England 2020 third ODI: December 9 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Also Read | South Africa Vs England 2020: RSA Players Opt Against Taking A Knee For Black Lives Matter

South Africa vs England 2020: Worldwide live broadcast and streaming list

India: Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar

South Africa: SuperSport, SuperSport Live

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket

Australia: Fox Sports

Pakistan: Ten Cricket Pakistan

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

USA: Willow TV

Caribbean: ESPN

Canada: ATN Cricket Plus

Malaysia: Astro Cricket HD

Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye)

Middle East and North African countries: OSN Cricket HD

Also Read | Premier Proteas Quickie Kagiso Rabada Compares Bio-secure Bubbles With 'luxury Prisons'

South Africa vs England 1st T20I live streaming details

The action from the South Africa vs England 1st T20I is scheduled to commence from 9:30 PM IST onwards on Friday, November 27. For live streaming of the same, tune into the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from South Africa vs England 1st T20I live streaming, fans can also view the live scores of the contest on the official social media pages of Cricket South Africa and England cricket.

South Africa vs England 2020: South African and English squads for both formats

South African squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen and Kyle Verreynne.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, Tom Banton and Tom Helm.

Also Read | India Vs Australia: Tickets For 3 T20Is & 2 ODIs Sold Out, Confirms Cricket Australia

Image source: ICC Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.