South Africa Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Stream, Pitch, Johannesburg Weather Forecast

The ongoing Sri Lanka tour of South Africa will now conclude with the upcoming second Test of the two-match series between them. The five-day tussle is scheduled to launch from Sunday, January 3 onwards at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The SA vs SL live action will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the SA vs SL live streaming details, how to watch SA vs SL live in India and where to catch SA vs SL live scores.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Tour and match preview

The Sri Lankan cricket team is currently on a two-week tour to South Africa for two Test matches. Hosts South Africa won the first Test at Centurion Park by an innings and 45 runs. Captain Faf du Plessis was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ for his imperial 199-run knock. The ongoing Test series between the two nations also forms a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: SA vs SL live streaming details

Fans can catch SA vs SL live in India on the Star Sports Network. The SA vs SL live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For SA vs SL live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two cricket associations.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Johannesburg weather forecast

As per AccuWeather, the Johannesburg weather forecast indicates no chances of rain during match time. The temperatures are predicted to hover between 21 to 23 degrees Celsius during the course of the opening day.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: SA vs SL pitch report

The SA vs SL pitch report for the upcoming series-deciding Test indicates favourable conditions for batsmen. Captain winning the toss is expected to bat first.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: SA vs SL squads

Here is a look at the SA vs SL squads for the upcoming match.

SA vs SL: SA squad

Quinton de Kock (c), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Sarel Erwee, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Raynard van Tonder.

SA vs SL: SL squad

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Minod Bhanuka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Image source: CSA Twitter

