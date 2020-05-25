SPB VS BGR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier League Live Game Info

Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) and Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) in the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The SPB vs BGR live match will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Monday, May 25 and will start at 6:00 pm IST. Here is our SPB vs BGR Dream11 team and SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of the SPB vs BGR Dream11 top picks.

SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction and preview

The ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 is the first-ever edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the event that will run from May 22 till May 31. The upcoming SPB vs BGR live match is the first match of the triple-header scheduled for Monday, May 25 at the venue.

SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction: SPB vs BGR Dream11 team from squads

SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction: SPB squad

Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christroy John, Urnel Thomas.

T10 COMPETITION FIXTURE

22nd MAY - 31st MAY 2020



ðŸ—’ï¸ SCHEDULE ðŸ‘

T10 COMPETITION FIXTURE

22nd MAY - 31st MAY 2020

Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.



SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction: BGR squad

Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams (c), Kimali Williams, Kenneth Dember, Oziko Williams, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles, Nigel Small, Romario Bibby.

SPB vs BGR Dream11 top picks

Here's SPB vs BGR Dream11 top picks for the SPB vs BGR Dream11 match

Salt Pond Breakers: S Ambris, Seon Sween, Kadir Nedd

Botanic Garden Rangers: Kesrick Williams,Hyron Shallow, Kenneth Dember

SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction: SPB vs BGR Dream11 team

Here is the SPB vs BGR Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction

Salt Pond Breakers start off as favourites to win the match.

Please note that the above SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction, SPB vs BGR Dream11 team and SPB vs BGR Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The SPB vs BGR Dream11 team and SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

