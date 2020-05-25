SPB Vs BGR Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report And Vincy Premier T10 League Match Info

Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) and Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) will battle each other in the 10th match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Monday, May 25. The Vincy Premier League tournament, which commenced on Friday, will witness six franchises battling each other to be crowned as the first-ever Vincy Premier League champions. Here are the SPB VS BGR live streaming details, SPB vs BGR live telecast in India, SPB vs BGR live match details and SPB vs BGR live scores.

Also read: SPB VS BGR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier League Live Game Info

SPB vs BGR live streaming: Details about Vincy Premier League

The Vincy Premier League will be played from May 22 to May 31 with a total of 30 matches to be played between six franchises. Three matches will be scheduled for the same day. All the Vincy Premier League matches will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines. The SPB vs BGR live match on Monday is the first match of the triple-header.

SPB vs BGR live streaming: Vincy Premier League pitch and weather report

Coming to the SPB vs BGR live streaming and SPB vs BGR live telecast in India, fans can expect full match as the weather will be partly sunny during the match. Coming to the SPB vs BGR live scores, the pitch at Arnos Vale Ground is a fairly slow one to bat with slower bowlers being the key for both the teams and batting first likely to be the preferred option at the toss. A score of 70-80 could be a winning one.

Also Read: GRD Vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live Game Info

SPB vs BGR live streaming: Where to watch SPB vs BGR live telecast in India?

For the SPB vs BGR live streaming and SPB vs BGR live telecast in India, fans can log on to Dream11’s FanCode app to watch each ball of the SPB vs BGR live match. The SPB vs BGR live streaming of the SPB vs BGR live match will begin at 6:00 PM IST. For the SPB vs BGR live scores and SPB vs BGR live match details, fans can also view the official Twitter page of the tournament.

Also read: LSH Vs FCS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live Game Info

SPB vs BGR live streaming: SPB vs BGR live match squad details

With the details about SPB vs BGR live streaming and SPB vs BGR live telecast in India done and dusted, here's a look at the SPB vs BGR live match squad details

SPB vs BGR live match squad: SPB

Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christroy John, Urnel Thomas.

Also Read: IPL Will Help Spread Positivity: Dhawan

SPB vs BGR live match squad: BGR

Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

(IMAGE: VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE INSTAGRAM)