GRD Vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live Game Info

The 12th match of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be played between Grenadines Divers (GRD) and Dark View Explorers (DVE). The GRD vs DVE live match will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Monday, May 25 and will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Here is our GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team and GRD vs DVE Dream11 Prediction that will give you an idea of GRD vs DVE Dream11 Top Picks and bring you the best GRD vs DVE live match results.

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: Preview

The ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 is the first-ever edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the event that will run from May 22 till May 31. The upcoming GRD vs DVE live match is a third of the triple-header scheduled for Monday, May 25 at the venue.

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team from squads

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: GRD Squad

Shem Browne, Asif Hooper (c), Alex Samuel, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Romano Pierre, Tijorn Pope, Wayne Harper, Anson Latchman (wk), Obed McCoy (Marquee), Razie Browne, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie.

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: DVE Squad

Deron Greaves, Lindon James (c and wk), Kensley Joseph, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte, Shammon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Kody Horne, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Ojay Matthews, Darius Martin, Kemron Strough.

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team

Here is the GRD vs DVE Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – Lindon James (c)

All-rounders – Asif Hooper (vc), Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph

Batsmen – Deron Greaves, Shem Browne, Alex Samuel, Wayne Harper

Bowlers – Obed McCoy, Kemron Strough, Geron Wyllie

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: GRD vs DVE match prediction

GRD start off as favourites to win the GRD vs DVE live match as per our GRD vs DVE match prediction and GRD vs DVE Dream11 team.

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: GRD vs DVE Live Streaming

The GRD vs DVE live streaming can be found on Dream11’s FanCode app. For GRD vs DVE live scores, fans can view the official Twitter page of the tournament. There is no GRD vs DVE live telecast in India on television.

Please note that the above GRD vs DVE Dream11 prediction, GRD vs DVE Dream11 team and GRD vs DVE Dream11 Top Picks are based on our own analysis. The GRD vs DVE Dream11 team and GRD vs DVE Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

