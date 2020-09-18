IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Share A Sneak Peek Of Bumrah Going Head-to-head Against Lynn

Ahead of IPL 2020 opening, Mumbai Indians took to Twitter to share an exclusive video of Jasprit Bumrah bowling to Chris Lynn on the nets during practice.

The video started off with screenshots of Chris Lynn's tweets expressing his excitement for IPL 2020 and his relief that he wouldn’t have to play against Jasprit Bumrah given the two ace cricketers are on the same team. It was followed by a tweet from Bumrah, who in a tongue in cheek tone, reminded his Mumbai Indian teammate that he would still have to face him in the nets during practice.

The video shows Lynn facing a confident Bumrah on the nets and struggling for runs. Mumbai Indians are set to go up against the Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in the first match of the IPL 2020 season.

Read: IPL 2020: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja Nears Milestone Never Achieved Before, Needs Just 73 Runs

Take a look at the video here:

Read: IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada Joins His First Training Session With Delhi Capitals

The 13th edition of the IPL is scheduled to take place from September 19 to November 10 and will be spread across three cities in the UAE- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

According to reports, Dubai will host 24 games, while Abu Dhabi hosts 20 games and Sharjah will host 12 games. The first match on September 19 will take place in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

(Image Credit @mipaltan/Twitter)

Read: IPL 2020: RCB To Wear Jerseys As Tribute To COVID Warriors 'winning Battle Of Humanity'

Read: IPL 2020: Jayawardene 'confident' About Mumbai Indians' Bowlers, Pandya To Play 'big Part'