Sreesanth May Play In Ranji Trophy Subject To Fitness Clearance: BCCI/KCA

S Sreesanth, whose seven-year ban for spot-fixing comes to an end this September, may be considered for selection for Kerala team in Ranji Trophy, subject to his availability, fitness and form.

Confirming this, the BCCI joint secretary and former Kerala Cricket Association president Jayesh George told Republic TV that Sreesanth can technically play for Kerala in Ranji Trophy this season as his ban period comes to an end and BCCI won't punish him for life but his selection was subject to his fitness clearance.

"Since his ban period will be over in September, he may be considered. It depends on his selection, form and what KCA decides. BCCI has nothing to do with," said Jayesh George.

Team was looking up to him for his availability

Echoing similar sentiment Kerala coach Tinu Yohanan, KCA president S K Varghese and secretary Srejeeth Nair said the team was looking up to him for his availability.

"If he is fit and ready, he will definitely consider him for selection in September," was the common refrain.

Sreesanth had last played top-level cricket seven years back as he was arrested by Delhi Police on spot-fixing charges in May 2013 following which the BCCI had imposed a life ban on him. After a long legal battle, he got a respite from Kerala High Court in 2018 and later Supreme Court directed the BCCI to reduce his quantum of punishment. The Board decided to bring it down to seven years ban ending this September.

For India, Sreesanth had featured in both World Cup-winning teams in T20 World Cup triumph in 2007 and 2011 World Cup victory. He has scalped 87 wickets in 27 Tests matches and 75 wickets in ODIs. He was also a member of the World Cup cricket winning team in 2011.

