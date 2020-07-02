Sreesanth Claims Afridi's Catch 'tougher' Than Misbah-ul-Haq's In World T20 2007 Final

Indian cricketer S Sreesanth was part of India's two World Cup-winning squads, lifting the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011. The right-arm pacer was instrumental in India's triumph in T20 World Cup as he produced several match-winning performances. However, besides his fiery bowling, one thing that is still etched in the minds of the Indian cricket fans is Sreesanth catch to dismiss Misbah-ul-Haq that sealed the deal for India.

Sreesanth catch: Kerala pacer reckons Shahid Afridi's catch was tougher than Misbah-ul-Haq's catch

Sreesanth, who went for 44 runs in his four overs with a solitary wicket in the final, scripted history for India when he hung on to Misbah-ul-Haq's catch to send the entire nation into jubilation. Misbah had tried to scoop the ball when Pakistan needed six runs from four balls only to mistime the shot and it was Sreesanth at fine leg who managed to take the catch. However, now Sreesanth has claimed that more than Misbah’s catch, it was during Shahid Afridi’s catch that he was under more pressure.

While speaking to Crictracker, Sreesanth said that for him, Shahid Afridi’s catch was the toughest. He added Irfan Pathan told him that Shahid Afridi will surely try to hit him for a six. However, Irfan Pathan was confident that the ball will come towards long-off and Shahid Afridi will get out on the first ball so he just asked Sreesanth to hold onto the catch.

Sreesanth revealed that Irfan Pathan saw that wicket happening as he had dismissed Shahid Afridi many times in the past. He added that 'luckily', the ball went up in the air and he caught it. Sreesanth also went on to speak about Misbah's catch. Sreesanth reckoned that he still vividly remembers taking that famous World Cup winning catch but claimed that he wasn't thinking about the catch coming to him at all.

In fact, he was just looking to stop the batsman from taking two runs off the ball. Sreesanth also mentioned that MS Dhoni had said in an interview that Misbah’s catch was one of the most difficult catches to take in Indian cricket history. But, for him, Shahid Afridi’s catch in that game was the most pressurizing catch in his career. India went on to lift the maiden T20 World Cup trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Not many gave Team India a chance but they defied all odds and emerged victorious to start a golden era in Indian cricket that lasts till date.

(VIDEO COURTESY: Chandukiller1/YouTube)

IMAGE COURTESY: SREESANTH INSTAGRAM