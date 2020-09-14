Sreesanth's Wife Makes Fans Emotional With THIS Philosophical Tweet As Pacer's Ban Ends

Indian pacer S Sreesanth’s ban came to an end on Sunday, with the cricketer now free to make his comeback to competitive cricket. The fast bowler’s lifetime ban was earlier reduced to a seven-year punishment. After the ban came to an end, Sreesanth was seen speaking about his plans, with his wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari sharing a philosophical tweet as well.

Why was Sreesanth banned?

The fast bowler was earlier banned for his alleged role in the spot-fixing scandal during the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League. In August 2013, Sreesanth was banned by the BCCI along with Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan. While initially, the ban was for life, last year BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain reduced the quantum of punishment to seven years.

Sreesanth ban: Player talks about future plans

I’m completely free of any charges nd anything nd now gonna represent the sport I love the most.will give my very best to every ball I ball even it’s just practice.just have another 5 to 7 years max to give it all I’ve got nd I will give the very best to any team I play — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) September 10, 2020

Sreesanth had recently said that he’s completely free of all charges, revealing that he will turn his attention to playing the sport he loves. The fast bowler claimed that he has another five to seven years to give to cricket and that he’ll give his all to whichever team he plays for. Before the end of his ban, Sreesanth had already started training with a few players from the Kerala Ranji Trophy team. The fast bowler may make a comeback to domestic cricket soon. However, Sreesanth’s comeback plans may get delayed if the BCCI is forced to cancel the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While a comeback into the Indian team looks unlikely for the 37-year-old, the fast bowler will be free to play in foreign leagues if he retires from international cricket. Speaking to the Times of India a few months back, Sreesanth had admitted that he had contemplated retirement after it was reported that the domestic season may not take place this year. Sharing his experience, the fast bowler said that he has been training hard since May and if he retired he would not be doing justice to the effort he has been putting in to get back into the game.

Sreesanth wife posts emotional tweet; fans react

Three things cannot be long hidden :

The Sun ,the moon, and the truth.

Om Shanti 😇 pic.twitter.com/ykaxbmaeSu — Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth (@Bhuvneshwarisr1) September 12, 2020

Such a beautiful pic ... giving positivity

Blessings and love ❤ — NisK🇮🇳🏏Sreefam (@Nishikathediva) September 12, 2020

Soon after the cricketer’s ban ended, Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari took to Twitter to post an emotional tweet. In the tweet, Sreesanth’s wife wrote that the sun, the moon and the truth are the only three things that can never be hidden for long. Along with the tweet, Sreesanth’s wife posted a picture in which the cricketer’s India cap is visible in the background. After the tweet, several fans praised Sreesanth’s wife for being positive about the situation. Many fans also wished best of luck to the fast bowler for his future endeavours as they hoped to see him out on the field once again.

Image Credits: Sreesanth Instagram