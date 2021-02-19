Sreesanth Requests Preity Zinta For IPL Auction Bid, Trolled Heavily For Not Being In List

The recently concluded IPL 2021 auction was a highly anticipated event considering the prominent names that were set to feature in it. While Indian pacer S Sreesanth was keen to make a thumping comeback in the Indian Premier League, he faced a major setback when his name was omitted from the final list of players. The cricketer is still hopeful of participating in the Indian T20 carnival in the future, and also recently suggested that Preity Zinta should pick him in the Punjab Kings team 2021.

Sreesanth IPL 2021: Fast bowler trolled for asking Preity Zinta to buy him

The IPL 2021 auction took place in Chennai on Thursday, February 18, with as many as 292 players going under the hammer. Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta had taken to her Instagram account ahead of the event and had asked fans to name the players they would like to see in the team for the forthcoming edition. S Sreesanth responded to the post by mentioning that the franchise should consider signing him.

Interestingly, the 38-year-old fast bowler was not even a part of the mini-auction. A total of 1,114 cricketers, including S Sreesanth, had initially registered themselves for the auction. However, it was further shortened to 292 after all the eight franchises submitted their list of shortlisted players. Netizens were quick to point out the same and mocked the Kerela-based fast bowler for not being a part of the auction.

Punjab Kings new logo

The franchise in an official release pointed out that the new logo will maintain the legacy through their motif, the lion. However, the renewed identity will signify the spirit of Punjab. It was also stated that the roaring lion monogram has been simplified in order to help it fit in confined spaces, while also adding a modern appeal overall. The Kings XI Punjab was re-launched with a fresh logo and a new name ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

Punjab Kings team 2021

Retained players: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel

Players purchased in IPL 2021 auction: Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Fabian Allen, Utkarsh Singh.

Image source: S Sreesanth Instagram

