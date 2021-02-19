Last Updated:

IPL Auction 2021: Arjun Tendulkar Subjected To Nepotism Trolls After Reacting To MI's Bid

IPL auction 2021: Arjun Tendulkar bagging an IPL contract with Mumbai Indians raised quite a few eyebrows as fans called him a product of 'nepotism' again.

IPL auction 2021

One of the names that created a lot of buzz going into IPL auction 2021 was Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The 21-year-old recently played for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 which had made him eligible to register for the auction. Subsequently, the franchises showed interest in buying the youngster as he made the cut to the final IPL auction players list.

Fans troll Arjun Tendulkar by calling him a product of 'nepotism'

Arjun was the last player to go under the hammer at the IPL auction 2021 and the dynamic all-rounder was bagged by Mumbai Indians for his base price of ₹20 lakh. The Arjun Tendulkar IPL 2021 deal doesn't come as a surprise considering the fact that the cricketer has shown some good form recently and has also been a part of the Mumbai Indians camp as a net bowler for the last few years.

However, Arjun bagging an IPL contract with Mumbai Indians raised quite a few eyebrows as a certain section of fans slammed the youngster terming him a product of nepotism. The 'Arjun Tendulkar nepotism' claims started doing the rounds on the internet as netizens called the southpaw undeserving and claimed that he bought by the franchise only due to his father's influence. Here's how fans reacted to the Arjun Tendulkar IPL 2021 deal.

MI team 2021 players list

Mumbai Indians successfully managed to plug in the holes that were left in the squad after the departure of Lasith Malinga (retired), James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan and Nathan Coulter-Nile who they released ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. It was apparent that the Mumbai team management was going to hunt the best possible overseas bowling options that are up for grabs at the IPL auction 2021 and they got a couple of seasoned quicks in the form of Adam Milne (₹3.2 crore) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (₹5 crore).

The reigning champions also brought veteran spinner, Piyush Chawla, onboard as they bought him for ₹2.4 crore as a backup for leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. Subsequently, Mumbai went on to buy Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham for ₹50 lakh and bagged heavily-scouted South African player Marco Jansen for ₹20 lakh. The reigning champions also picked Jammu and Kashmir's Yudhvir Charak and Arjun Tendulkar for ₹20 lakh each.

Mumbai Indians players retained

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya,   Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Mumbai Indians players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Adam Milne (₹3.2 crore), Nathan Coulter Nile (₹5 crore), Piyush Chawla (₹2.4 crore), James Neesham (₹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (₹20 lakh), Marco Jansen (₹20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (₹20 lakh).

