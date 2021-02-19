IPL Auction 2021: Arjun Tendulkar Subjected To Nepotism Trolls After Reacting To MI's Bid

One of the names that created a lot of buzz going into IPL auction 2021 was Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The 21-year-old recently played for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 which had made him eligible to register for the auction. Subsequently, the franchises showed interest in buying the youngster as he made the cut to the final IPL auction players list.

Fans troll Arjun Tendulkar by calling him a product of 'nepotism'

Arjun was the last player to go under the hammer at the IPL auction 2021 and the dynamic all-rounder was bagged by Mumbai Indians for his base price of ₹20 lakh. The Arjun Tendulkar IPL 2021 deal doesn't come as a surprise considering the fact that the cricketer has shown some good form recently and has also been a part of the Mumbai Indians camp as a net bowler for the last few years.

However, Arjun bagging an IPL contract with Mumbai Indians raised quite a few eyebrows as a certain section of fans slammed the youngster terming him a product of nepotism. The 'Arjun Tendulkar nepotism' claims started doing the rounds on the internet as netizens called the southpaw undeserving and claimed that he bought by the franchise only due to his father's influence. Here's how fans reacted to the Arjun Tendulkar IPL 2021 deal.

Yes nepotism started

If his name was told in between then there would have been super bid for them..but MI sold him only for 20L which is sad thing but why they kept arjun tendulkar at last and to sold by MI..???

Its clearly preplanned by ambani 💯💯#IPLAuction2021 #IPLAuction — Dhoni krishᴬᵃʳⁱ ᴵⁿ ᴱᴹᴵᴾ (@Dhoni_krish123) February 18, 2021

Well, your dad has still hold on mumbai team 🤣🤗 — salmanul farish.k (@HarishSalmanul) February 19, 2021

20 lakhs for the surname?

Here r few names & their track in 2019-20 Ranji,at whose cost this happened.

Ramsingh Sanjay Kumar-9 mat,55wkt

Diwesh Pathania-9 mat,50wkt

MB Murasingh-9 mat,49wkt

Ashutosh Aman-9 mat,49wkt

What's missing in their names is a reputed surname,well done MI — It's him in me (@AshwinD75809659) February 18, 2021

He joined the Mumbai squad by Nepotism quota 🤣🤣🙈 — Sandeep Chamoli (@Sandeep58966377) February 18, 2021

People talking about nepotism are now quiet just because he is Arjun Tendulkar son of Sachin Tendulkar...

I Know him just because of his dad I don't know about any of his achievement excluding being Sachin's son ...

Damn disappointed by this choice..#IPL2021Auction#Nepotism pic.twitter.com/AGHEzubeWj — Anushka Roy (@Sidnaaz75364937) February 18, 2021

MI team 2021 players list

Mumbai Indians successfully managed to plug in the holes that were left in the squad after the departure of Lasith Malinga (retired), James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan and Nathan Coulter-Nile who they released ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. It was apparent that the Mumbai team management was going to hunt the best possible overseas bowling options that are up for grabs at the IPL auction 2021 and they got a couple of seasoned quicks in the form of Adam Milne (₹3.2 crore) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (₹5 crore).

The reigning champions also brought veteran spinner, Piyush Chawla, onboard as they bought him for ₹2.4 crore as a backup for leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. Subsequently, Mumbai went on to buy Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham for ₹50 lakh and bagged heavily-scouted South African player Marco Jansen for ₹20 lakh. The reigning champions also picked Jammu and Kashmir's Yudhvir Charak and Arjun Tendulkar for ₹20 lakh each.

Mumbai Indians players retained

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Mumbai Indians players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Adam Milne (₹3.2 crore), Nathan Coulter Nile (₹5 crore), Piyush Chawla (₹2.4 crore), James Neesham (₹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (₹20 lakh), Marco Jansen (₹20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (₹20 lakh).

