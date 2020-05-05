SRH Shares Wriddhiman Saha's Fun Quarantine Routine At Home; Watch Video

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill across the world. All the major sports tournaments have been cancelled for quite some time now and it doesn't look like sporting action will resume anytime soon. The cricketing community is also quarantined, giving cricketers time to indulge themselves on social media to interact with their fans and teammates. One of the cricketers who has been immensely active on social media to entertain his fans by uploading funny videos is Bengal wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha.

SRH shares funny video featuring Wriddhiman Saha

On Tuesday, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Twitter handle posted a video of Wriddhiman Saha and how his day looks like. In the video, Wriddhiman Saha can be seen sweeping his house. As the video continues, fans can see that Wriddhiman Saha has found some innovative and funny ways to keep himself fit by exercising at home.

Wriddhiman Saha can also be seen spending time with his two-month-old son in the video. Sunrisers Hyderabad's official Twitter account captioned the tweet saying, "A day in the life of Superman Saha". Let's take a look at SRH's tweet -

David Warner names Kane Williamson along with two other batsmen to bat for his life

Australian opener and SRH captain David Warner has also been active on social media alongwith his now deputy Kane Williamson. In a chat between both the SRH players, Warner picked three best batsmen of the world currently, i.e. Williamson himself, India’s Virat Kohli and Australia’s Steve Smith as the three batsmen to bat for his life. SRH will have to wait longer to win an IPL title for the first time since 2016 after the IPL was postponed until further notice by the BCCI a few weeks ago due to the ongoing India lockdown.

