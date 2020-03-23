Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comically Complains About Wife Hacking His Facebook Account

Earlier this year, Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffered from a sports hernia which ended up keeping the Indian pacer away from action for a few months. Kumar finally made a return into the Indian squad in the India vs South Africa ODI series but the series was cancelled amidst the growing fears regarding the rampant spreading of the novel coronavirus in India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will now feature for the Sunrisers Hyderabad if IPL 2020 goes ahead as scheduled for later in April.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar wife changes his Facebook password in hilarious incident

Appearing on an interview show by a popular cricket portal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his wife, Nupur, talked about their life through Bhuvneshwar's efforts on and off the field. The couple hilariously told the host how Bhuvneshwar Kumar wife would be bothered by female fans who would get into the personal space of the pacer while they clicked pictures with him. The couple also reflected on how Bhuvneshwar Kumar wife had Kumar's Twitter password and had even asked him for his Facebook password.

Kumar hesitated and asked his wife to allow him some personal space to which the latter graciously agreed. Later on, Bhuvneshwar Kumar wife changed his Facebook password and informed him of the new one during a telephonic conversation. Reflecting on how he still did not have an idea about how she did it, Bhuvneshwar Kumar hilariously admitted how he has not used Facebook since that incident. Bhuvneshwar Kumar wife and the pacer revealed how the 30-year-old had a crush on his to-be wife since the age of 13.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to return during IPL 2020

With the India vs South Africa ODI series called off, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's next scheduled appearance is for IPL 2020 for SRH team 2020. Kumar will be sharing his dressing room with captain David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, and many other match-winners in the SRH team 2020. The fate of the tournament is still under question as the BCCI had the IPL postponed due to the rampant coronavirus outbreak in the country.

