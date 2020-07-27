Sri Lanka Cricket Unable To Strike Deal With Indian Broadcaster For England Series: Report

While the Sri Lankan cricket team is yet to resume their international cricket season during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to monetize and distribute broadcasting rights of the England tour of Sri Lanka scheduled for January 2021 on its own, instead of signing up with Indian broadcast partner Sony Pictures Network (SPN).

While the England vs West Indies three-match Test series marked the return of international cricket, the cricket action in Sri Lanka is yet to be announced. England was scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series back in March but the series was called off due to COVID-19 and rescheduled for January 2021. The series was not a part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP) signed with Sony since the SLC was unhappy with Sony’s offer for the tour.

Sri Lanka to distribute the series against England on its own

According to InsideSport, Sony had initially valued the England vs Sri Lanka two test match series at $700,000 (₹52 Crores) but SLC felt they should get the value of $1 million (₹7.4 crore) for each match. The difference in expectations has led to SLC now deciding to distribute the series on its own.

Earlier reports suggested that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was almost on verge of completing their paperwork with SPN for the rights for the next 3 years cycle, however, SLC again was not satisfied with $22.3 million (₹164 crore) offer by Sony for the 3-year cycle but as they did not have any other alternative, they accepted the offer.

Sri Lanka's Test series against Bangladesh will be the first of the 12 series covered under the media rights contract with Sony. The Test series was earlier scheduled for July start but due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Test series was pushed back to October.

India vs Australia 2020: Sony Pictures Network to broadcast the series

While recent reports have emerged that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most of the cricket boards are struggling to either renew their media rights deals or secure an Indian broadcasting partner. Sony Pictures Network India will continue their deal with Cricket Australia. The Australia cricket board currently has a six-year deal with Sony Pictures since 2018 and with the India vs Australia 2020 schedule announced, fans can watch the live action on Sony Pictures Network.

England vs West Indies 2020: Eng vs WI live streaming

Currently, England is totally dominating West Indies in ongoing England vs West Indies third Test in Manchester. The England vs West Indies live broadcast in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. For fans to enjoy the Eng vs WI live streaming they can log onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the England vs West Indies match. The Eng vs WI live streaming would also be available in some countries on Sony LIV, Airtel TV or cricket.com.au. The England vs West Indies live streaming will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

