Mushfiqur Rahim Uses Buttocks Comically To Save His Wicket Against Zim; Watch Video

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in the only Test of the Zimbabwe Tour of Bangladesh 2020 on Tuesday. The match, which began on Saturday, February 22 saw Zimbabwe falling for 265 in the first innings after which Bangladesh smashed a total of 560 to get themselves a comprehensive lead. The Bangladeshi bowlers have performed well and have successfully reduced Zimbabwe to 189 all out.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Mushfiqur Rahim's presence of mind saves wicket in funny fashion

If there was a star responsible for the Bangladeshi batting onslaught, it would definitely be Mushfiqur Rahim. The stylish wicketkeeper-batsman smoked an unbeaten 203 while captain Mominul Haque made 132. Rahim was confident of getting to a 300 but his innings were cut short when Haque decided to declare. During Rahim's scintillating display, there was a moment where the ball could have hit the stumps and sent the batsman back to the pavilion but the Bangladeshi's presence of mind saved his innings. Have a look at the hilarious moment.

Mushfiqur Rahim doing his utmost best to make sure the ball does not go back onto his stumps!



"You will not pass!!" #BANvZIM pic.twitter.com/PdLF7NSPWr — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) February 24, 2020

Mushfiqur Rahim 200: Mushfiqur Rahim celebration the highlight of the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Test

And there it is! 🎉



A third Test double hundred for Mushfiqur Rahim! 💯💯 #BANvZIM pic.twitter.com/4Sz4EJNg1P — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2020

After getting to his 200, a Mushfiqur Rahim celebration got a lot of attention on the internet. The batsman impersonated a dinosaur as a tribute to his son and celebrated the landmark moment. The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe series will now move on to three ODIs and two T20Is. Mushfiqur Rahim remained unsold at the 2020 IPL Auction but may get signed as an injury substitute during the tournament. Mushfiqur Rahim's partnership with Mominul Haque gave Bangladesh 222 vital runs at Dhaka.

BAN vs ZIM Live Streaming

For BAN vs ZIM live streaming in India, tune into Hotstar and JioTV. Since the tour is also coinciding with New Zealand vs India Tests and ICC T20 Women’s World Cup, browse through all Star Network channels to watch the final days of the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe game.

