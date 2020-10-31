Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

SS W Vs MS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 Live

Sydney Sixers Women will take on Melbourne Stars Women in the Women's Big Bash League on Saturday, October 31. Here's our SS W vs MS W Dream11 prediction.

Written By Suraj Alva
Last Updated:
SS W vs MS W dream11 prediction

Sydney Sixers Women will take on Melbourne Stars Women in the Women's Big Bash League on Saturday, October 31. The match will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium at 1:35 pm IST. Here is a look at our SS W vs MS W match prediction, probable SS W vs MS W playing 11 and SS W vs MS W Dream11 team.

Also  Read: You Have Nothing To Lose', Says MOM Ben Stokes As Rajasthan Live To Fight Another Day

SS W vs MS W live: SS W vs MS W Dream11 prediction and preview

SS W are currently second on the points table with one win and one loss. Their first match versus Sydney Thunder Women was abandoned due to rain, while in their second match they beat Adelaide Strikers Women by 9 wickets under the D/L method. On the other hand, MS W saw both their matches failed to yield a result due to rain, resulting in them getting one point for each washed out encounter.

Also  Read:  Dream11 IPL 2020: Netizens Hail Chris Gayle For His Vicious Onslaught Against Rajasthan

SS W vs MS W Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SS W vs MS W Dream11 team

SS W vs MS W Dream11 prediction: SS W squad for SS W vs MS W Dream11 team

Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp, Dane Van Niekerk, Stella Campbell, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Jodie Hicks, Angela Reakes, Lisa Griffith, Maddy Darke, Lauren Cheatle, Emma Hughes, Sarah Aley.

Also  Read: Dream11 IPL Points Table Update: Rajasthan Jump To 6th, Hyderabad Aim For 4th Spot

SS W vs MS W Dream11 prediction: MS W squad for SS W vs MS W Dream11 team

Meg Lanning (Captain), Katherine Brunt, Sophie Day, Mignon Du Preez, Holly Ferling, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Alana King,
Anna Lanning, Erin Osborne, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani

Also  Read: Wahab, Afridi Help Pakistan Beat Zimbabwe By 26 Runs

SS W vs MS W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SS W vs MS W Dream11 team

  • Ellyse Perry
  • Marizanne Kapp
  • Meg Lanning
  • Alyssa Healy

SS W vs MS W match prediction: SS W vs MS W Dream11 team

SS W vs MS W live: SS W vs MS W Dream11 prediction

As per our SS W vs MS W Dream11 prediction, SS W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SS W vs MS W Dream11 prediction, top picks and SS W vs MS W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SS W vs MS W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Melbourne Stars / Twitter

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Dream11 IPL 2020 Delhi vs Mumbai live streaming, pitch report and Dubai weather forecast

1 hour ago

'You have nothing to lose', says MOM Ben Stokes as Rajasthan live to fight another day

10 hours ago

Dream11 IPL points table update: Rajasthan jump to 6th, Hyderabad aim for 4th spot

10 hours ago

BH W vs HB W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 preview

10 hours ago

LIVE IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rajasthan snap Punjab's unbeaten streak with a 7-wicket win

15 hours ago

Andhra T20 League KIN XI vs LEG XI live streaming in India, pitch and weather report

10 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS