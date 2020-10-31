SS W Vs MS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Sydney Sixers Women will take on Melbourne Stars Women in the Women's Big Bash League on Saturday, October 31. The match will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium at 1:35 pm IST. Here is a look at our SS W vs MS W match prediction, probable SS W vs MS W playing 11 and SS W vs MS W Dream11 team.
SS W are currently second on the points table with one win and one loss. Their first match versus Sydney Thunder Women was abandoned due to rain, while in their second match they beat Adelaide Strikers Women by 9 wickets under the D/L method. On the other hand, MS W saw both their matches failed to yield a result due to rain, resulting in them getting one point for each washed out encounter.
Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp, Dane Van Niekerk, Stella Campbell, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Jodie Hicks, Angela Reakes, Lisa Griffith, Maddy Darke, Lauren Cheatle, Emma Hughes, Sarah Aley.
Meg Lanning (Captain), Katherine Brunt, Sophie Day, Mignon Du Preez, Holly Ferling, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Alana King,
Anna Lanning, Erin Osborne, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani
As per our SS W vs MS W Dream11 prediction, SS W will be favourites to win the match.
