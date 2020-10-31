SS W Vs MS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 Live

Sydney Sixers Women will take on Melbourne Stars Women in the Women's Big Bash League on Saturday, October 31. The match will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium at 1:35 pm IST. Here is a look at our SS W vs MS W match prediction, probable SS W vs MS W playing 11 and SS W vs MS W Dream11 team.

SS W vs MS W live: SS W vs MS W Dream11 prediction and preview

SS W are currently second on the points table with one win and one loss. Their first match versus Sydney Thunder Women was abandoned due to rain, while in their second match they beat Adelaide Strikers Women by 9 wickets under the D/L method. On the other hand, MS W saw both their matches failed to yield a result due to rain, resulting in them getting one point for each washed out encounter.

SS W vs MS W Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SS W vs MS W Dream11 team

SS W vs MS W Dream11 prediction: SS W squad for SS W vs MS W Dream11 team

Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp, Dane Van Niekerk, Stella Campbell, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Jodie Hicks, Angela Reakes, Lisa Griffith, Maddy Darke, Lauren Cheatle, Emma Hughes, Sarah Aley.

SS W vs MS W Dream11 prediction: MS W squad for SS W vs MS W Dream11 team

Meg Lanning (Captain), Katherine Brunt, Sophie Day, Mignon Du Preez, Holly Ferling, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Alana King,

Anna Lanning, Erin Osborne, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani

SS W vs MS W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SS W vs MS W Dream11 team

Ellyse Perry

Marizanne Kapp

Meg Lanning

Alyssa Healy

SS W vs MS W match prediction: SS W vs MS W Dream11 team

SS W vs MS W live: SS W vs MS W Dream11 prediction

As per our SS W vs MS W Dream11 prediction, SS W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SS W vs MS W Dream11 prediction, top picks and SS W vs MS W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SS W vs MS W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Melbourne Stars / Twitter

